LETTER:Our representatives just out for themselves

The Republican party of Charlotte County welcomes a young killer, who was found not guilty, but not innocent. He took two lives that can’t ever be changed, so he will always be someone who took two human lives. What’s next for the Republican party, welcome...

The Holland Sentinel

Letter: How is Huizenga making our country better?

The Golden Rule (Matthew 7:12) seems straightforward enough that there’s no need to comment on it, except to say its implications are so broad it’s wonderful to speculate about them. It’s the key not only to transforming relationships between individuals but whole societies — i.e., the key to morality, on every conceivable level. What would a society that practiced the Golden Rule, a society dominated by real Christians, look like?
CONGRESS & COURTS
yoursun.com

LETTER: Sen. Albritton caters to a specific audience

Florida State Sen. Ben Albritton has demonstrated once again that he only represents one segment of those of us who call Southwest Florida home. In a piece in the Daily Sun, the senator praised the widely criticized Special Session of the Florida Legislature which focused solely on passing laws to oppose efforts to control the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Our congressman owes his constituents an explanation

The Washington Post on Wednesday afternoon reported that the United States House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.). The censure means that Gosar will be stripped of his place on the House Oversight and Natural Resources committees. He will also be made to stand in the so-called well of the House chamber as the rebuke is read aloud.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Career politicians are a problem in our state: Letters

In the Opinion piece Nov. 25, “Is octogenarian control of the government good or bad?,” the author suggests it is the problem. I disagree. Age should bring more life experience and hopefully wisdom to the job. For a current example, anyone who lived through the double-digit inflation of the 1970s knows the ever-widening gap between wages and prices that rampant inflation brings and how important it is to stop it now. The problem, as I see it, is career politicians with no term limits. Career politicians focus on re-election, keeping power, authority and privilege. So next election, vote out the incumbent. I doubt you’ll be able to think of one real problem they solved. And those endless congressional hearings, they are a diversion, a side show to entertain and distract you. They accomplish nothing of value and are not meant to.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
yoursun.com

EDITORIAL: No good reason for recall bill

State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, is a favorite of ours, but we’re disappointed he agreed to carry water for the Republican party in its continued power grab and attack on home rule. Gruters, chairman of the Florida Republican Party who represents Sarasota and Charlotte counties in the state Senate, has...
SARASOTA, FL
yoursun.com

Partisan school board elections eyed in Senate

TALLAHASSEE — Amid a tumultuous time for school boards, a Florida Senate panel Tuesday backed a proposed constitutional amendment that could lead to partisan races for school-board seats. The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee approved a measure (SJR 244), sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, designed to shift away from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Stefanik fights to fix our problems

As somebody who only acquired their license and a car in the last half a decade, I can say that it is painful to watch my hard-earned money be pumped away to pay for unnecessarily expensive gas. Elise Stefanik is the one fighting to fix our problems and ease the financial burdens on North Country families.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Post and Courier

Letters: It is our civic duty to pay property taxes

Paying taxes is patriotic. When we pay property taxes, it is not “paying never-ending rent to the government entity,” as a recent letter writer claimed. Our property taxes are paying that police officer who is protecting our property. We are paying for those fire engines to get to our homes to save our lives.
CHARLESTON, SC
yourvalley.net

Breen: Our political leaders only work for themselves, not for us

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s wealth is increasing meteorically. Why would she oppose an increase in the tax rate for corporations and wealthy individuals? Also, she’s getting large contributions from Big Pharma. Would she continue to get this largess if she voted for reducing prescription drug costs for seniors? She’s obviously is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The big flaw in Trump’s legal strategy: Ex-presidents have no power

Over four years in the White House, President Donald Trump proved exceptionally adept at using his office to manipulate the legal system. But the Constitution gives no role — or powers — to ex-presidents. The result is that Trump’s run of evading accountability may finally be ending, as most recently shown by an appellate court’s skepticism Tuesday toward his attempt to block the House Jan. 6 Committee investigation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
U.S. POLITICS
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH

