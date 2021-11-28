LETTER:Our representatives just out for themselves

In the Opinion piece Nov. 25, “Is octogenarian control of the government good or bad?,” the author suggests it is the problem. I disagree. Age should bring more life experience and hopefully wisdom to the job. For a current example, anyone who lived through the double-digit inflation of the 1970s knows the ever-widening gap between wages and prices that rampant inflation brings and how important it is to stop it now. The problem, as I see it, is career politicians with no term limits. Career politicians focus on re-election, keeping power, authority and privilege. So next election, vote out the incumbent. I doubt you’ll be able to think of one real problem they solved. And those endless congressional hearings, they are a diversion, a side show to entertain and distract you. They accomplish nothing of value and are not meant to.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO