Coach Trent Herzog didn’t think it would ever happen after he was pushed out at Casa Grande. But inspired, he started over, across town at St. Vincent de Paul High School, and brought a team from the bottom to top in a few years’ time, and now has the section title banner he long desired in a place that he's more than welcomed - he’s family, with multiple Gatorade christenings to show for it this season - and maybe a few more to come.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO