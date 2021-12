How to use this guide: 1) Find your crop 2) If your crop is within the proper planting times for success, decide if you will direct seed or grow or buy transplants. Time required for producing transplants is given in weeks, as is how deep to plant if seeding in the field or trays and how far apart to put plants or seeds from neighbors within a row or the distance from rows of like plants. Days to Harvest informs when to expect to pick the first vegetable from a direct seeded or transplanted crop (in parentheses). Knowing the Plant Family helps with planning crop rotations to reduce potential future disease in the garden.

