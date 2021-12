The European starling (starling) is not one of my favorite birds. Starlings are native to Europe and North Africa but were introduced to North America. Unlike Japanese beetles or spotted lanternflies, Starlings were intentionally released. A semi-eccentric man felt that birds mentioned in Shakespeare should then be found here in the U.S. Starlings were released in 1890 and again in 1891 in New York’s Central Park. They, of course, bred here successfully, and by 1942 were established all the way to California. Estimates vary, but most sources agree that at least 200 million starlings live in the U.S.

