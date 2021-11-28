ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Sikorski's Attic | Tool was made by an English company still in business today

By John Sikorski
Citrus County Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear John: I was wondering what the tool in the attached photo was originally made for. It is stamped on the item “Tyzack and Son Sheffield, England.”. It is metal and somewhat flexible on the ends. I broke off at least 1/2 inch from the flat end. I use it for...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
EatThis

Supply of These 2 Grocery Items Is Dwindling, Reports Say

Leaders of top supermarket chains met with the White House this week to address food shortages head-on. Ongoing issues with the supply chain are also causing delays, price increases, purchase limits, and more problems for grocery shoppers nationwide. At the same time, reports indicate that the supply of two grocery...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
City
Ocala, FL
State
Florida State
MotorBiscuit

Woman Attacks Tesla Model 3 at Charging Station After Mistakenly Thinking Owner Stole Electricity

Conflict is an all too common occurrence with drivers. People let their anger get the best of them when encountering difficult situations on the road. Recently, a car-related conflict took a very unusual turn when a woman attacked a Tesla Model 3 at an electric vehicle charging station. She mistakenly thought that the owner of the Tesla stole electricity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques#Attic#English#S W#The Tyzack Company
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Crocodile ‘saw lunch’ and attacked British backpacker, 18, who dipped leg in river

A British teenager was almost killed by a crocodile when her friend came to her rescue by “furiously” punching the reptile underwater.Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting in the Zambezi River below the Victoria Falls in Zambia during her gap-year adventures.The crocodile chomped on her leg with its powerful jaws, after she dipped it into the water over the side of the canoe, and yanked her into a death roll in an attempt to drown her.Her male friend jumped into the water and repeatedly hit the animal to make it release her.A source told The Sun: "As soon as it happened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
INTERNET
The Independent

Woman shares video warning to others of being ‘tracked’ by unknown stalker via iPhone

A TikTok user has alleged in a viral video that a tracking device may have been planted on her after bizarre notifications started popping up on her iPhone.The TikTok user, whose handle is @angel.edge95 on the platform, shared her experience in a video that has been viewed over 17 million times, collected 2m likes, more than 39,000 comments and has been shared more than 150,000 times as of Wednesday.The video was shared on 22 November.The user, in the video, said that the bizarre notification prompts on her phone suggested her location was being tracked by an unknown device.“I think I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
OilPrice.com

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Amid a veritable race among carmakers to become fully electric before everyone else, the chief executive of Stellantis has warned that this race could end in tears. In an interview with Reuters this week, Carlos Tavares said the pressure on carmakers to move to an all-electric output would put under threat jobs and the quality of the vehicles they manufacture.
BUSINESS
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy