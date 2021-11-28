ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

RCNP: Fall Naturalist Hike

active.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHike with a naturalist and learn about local ecology as fall turns into winter at Reedy Creek. We will hike approximately 1 mile during this hike....

www.active.com

Comments / 0

Related
outdoors.org

Hike Carters

Registration is required for this activity. Join us hiking the three 4000 footers, Carter Dome (4,832'), Carter Middle (4,610'), Carter South (4,430'). Distance ~12 miles out-and-back with elevation gain ~4200 ft. This hike is rigorous and strenuous. We can expect nice views of the Presidential Range from the ridge. Our pace will be moderate (~1.5 to 2 mph). All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
HOBBIES
WCAX

How to prepare for a fall or winter hike

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An afternoon hike in daylight turns to an early evening rescue under darkness-- it’s a scenario rescue teams know all too well this time of year. We have some fall and winter hiking safety tips, so you don’t become the one calling for help. “You can...
WATERBURY, VT
outdoors.org

Noble View Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Short 1 mile hike loop where we will go over map reading, and finding trail blazes to build skills to navigate trails with confidence. Dress in layers (no cotton) and be sure to wear sturdy shoes. Bring water and hiking poles if you use them.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mt. Toby Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Leaving from the Reservation Road trailhead, we will ascend Mt. Toby via the Sugar Farms Trail, a lesser-used trail that goes past the remains of an old sugar house and some caves that are just off the trail. This trail is mostly flat more than half way, and then rises steeply in the last 3/4 mile. After enjoying a snack/early lunch on the summit, where we hope for stellar views from the fire tower, we will descend on Tower Road. If there has been a lot of rain, short stretches of the Sugar Farms trail can be muddy, so good footwear is a must.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naturalist#Cdc#Nature Center
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Fall Hike at Lynn Woods Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Lynn Woods Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 3 to 4 hours, and about 4.5 to 5.5 miles. Featuring moderately hilly terrain, rocky overlooks, wetland board-walks, and lakeside views. One of the most underrated local conservation areas. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, hand sanitizer. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
HOBBIES
Times Union

5 family-friendly hikes

Columbia and Greene counties offer some of the most breathtaking hikes in the Hudson Valley. From the Taconics on the Massachusetts border to the great northern Catskills, you can test yourself by mounting steep ridges and tramping for miles through the wilderness. But post-Thanksgiving, you’re not looking to test yourself....
LIFESTYLE
Gaffney Ledger

TAKE A HIKE

Want to take a hike? Lake Whelchel and the Overmountain Victory Trail segment is where you need to go. Fall is a great time to get out and enjoy the brisk fresh air and the beauty of the lake. Michelle Jackson, Daniel Morgan Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution member, recently updated the kiosk at the trailhead. She included a […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
scenichudson.org

Winter Hiking With Dogs

Many loyal pups will follow their hiking buddies until they can't physically move anymore. Here's how to make sure they're truly comfortable and safe. Once upon a time, I adopted the best trail buddy a gal could dream of. Roxy is a 50-pound mutt and loves hiking in all seasons, especially winter.
PETS
Delaware Gazette

Highbanks to host holiday hikes

LEWIS CENTER — Highbanks Metro Park has two upcoming “Elf Hikes” for youngsters. Each hike is at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 and Dec. 20, starting at the park’s Nature Center, the first right after entering the park. “Oh no, the elves have escaped!” said a post on the Highbanks...
LEWIS CENTER, OH
Herald and News

Hiking above the fog

Where were we heading? We thought we knew where but, given the weather, none of us had the foggiest idea. That’s because the road we followed was barely visible in the bleakness of dense fog. Driving in the fog is like running on a treadmill in a darkened room with the lights switched off. There was a definite sense of movement, but nothing we could see in the pea soup-thick fog. For most of the drive to the Spence Mountain Trailhead, only the sound of tires on pavement and the abrupt flash of headlights from oncoming cars and trucks, just seconds before they whizzed past, verified that — yes — we were actually moving.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Breakheart Reservation

Breakheart Reservation, 177 Forest Street, Saugus, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. Join us as we explore Breakheart Reservation via a 4.1-mile loop with 531 feet of elevation gain. This moderately-paced hike combines two trails covering a variety of terrain including rocky hills, wooded trails, and paved paths. Free parking is available. Breakheart Reservation is a public recreation area - covering 652 acres - managed by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. The reservation features a hardwood forest, two freshwater lakes, a winding stretch of the Saugus River, and scenic views of Boston and surrounding areas from rocky hilltops. Gear: Wear hiking shoes or boots suitable for rocky terrain and mud. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, extra layers, a rain jacket, mask, and hand sanitizer. Weather: A forecast of thunderstorms or heavy/steady rain will cancel this trip. Masks: Per Phase 3 AMC COVID-19 protocols, every participant must carry a face covering (mask) from the start to the finish of the hike, and be prepared to wear it when physical distancing is not possible. Note: To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
SAUGUS, MA
Daily Democrat

Tuleyome provides Certified California Naturalist course beginning January

Tuleyome is providing a Certified California Naturalist course in partnership with the University of California. Tuleyome’s Naturalist course, which begins in January 2022, introduces students to the wonders of California’s unique ecology and engages them in the study of the region’s natural communities. The program uses hands on learning, problem...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Hiking and Dining in the Dolomite with the Gazette

Rosalba Bellen recently returned from a 3-week trip to her native land in the heart of Brenta Dolomites. The Brenta Dolomites are located in the Trentino Region of Northern Italy and are part of the Adamello-Brenta UNESCO Global Geopark. “I hiked with old friends and dined with many cousins,” said...
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Lake Whitehall Loop Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a Tuesday morning hike around Lake Whitehall in Hopkinton, MA. Hike will start and end at Lake Whitehall parking lot on Route 135 in Hopkinton, MA. The hike is approximately 7 miles, at a moderate pace of 2 mph with about 400 feet of elevation gain across the 7 miles. The hike should last about 4 hours which includes a short stop for lunch. Bring snacks, water, lunch, wear layers and hiking boots. Additional details will be provided once you have registered with the registration leader.
LIFESTYLE
University of Florida

Celebrating Florida Master Naturalist program in Taylor County

The 20th Anniversary celebration of UF/IFAS Florida Master Naturalist Program (FMNP) marks an exciting milestone in the history of a program that has been copied throughout the nation. The 20th Anniversary Festival is a time to reflect upon what the program has meant to each of us, to join like-minded people, and to contribute in any way possible to the perpetuity of this UF/IFAS gem.
FLORIDA STATE
visitbeloit.com

Full Moon Hike

Walk in a moon-lit forest. We will practice walking silently, slowly, and observing the wonders of the park under a full moon. This is a guided hike. We will meet at the center briefly. We will start with a short Native American story. Then we will hike in the forest. We will cover 1 to 2 miles. Flashlights will not be needed. If you bring one, you will be asked not to use it.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy