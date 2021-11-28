RCNP: Fall Naturalist Hike

Breakheart Reservation, 177 Forest Street, Saugus, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. Join us as we explore Breakheart Reservation via a 4.1-mile loop with 531 feet of elevation gain. This moderately-paced hike combines two trails covering a variety of terrain including rocky hills, wooded trails, and paved paths. Free parking is available. Breakheart Reservation is a public recreation area - covering 652 acres - managed by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. The reservation features a hardwood forest, two freshwater lakes, a winding stretch of the Saugus River, and scenic views of Boston and surrounding areas from rocky hilltops. Gear: Wear hiking shoes or boots suitable for rocky terrain and mud. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, extra layers, a rain jacket, mask, and hand sanitizer. Weather: A forecast of thunderstorms or heavy/steady rain will cancel this trip. Masks: Per Phase 3 AMC COVID-19 protocols, every participant must carry a face covering (mask) from the start to the finish of the hike, and be prepared to wear it when physical distancing is not possible. Note: To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.

SAUGUS, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO