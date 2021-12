Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio, Minister of State for Tourism & Defence, GoI, Shri Ajay Bhatt and MLA & Advisor Tourism, Government of Nagaland Shri. H Khehovi Yeputhomi jointly inaugurated the three day long 9th International Tourism Mart for the North East Region at Kohima, Nagaland today. Secretary Tourism, GoI Shri Arvind Singh, ADG Tourism, GoI Smt. Rupinder Brar and other dignitaries of Central government and North Eastern States were also present on the occasion. The objective of the event is to highlight the tourism potential of the region in the domestic and international markets. Coffee table book on Nagaland was also launched on this occasion. Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland & Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) signed MoU for the operations of SIHM.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO