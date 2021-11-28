Cam-Activated Concealment

A hunter has got to know their limitations, especially when hunting out of state. Hunting out of state can seem daunting. Especially if you’ve never ventured outside of your home state to hunt, it can be overwhelming. Where do you start, where do you even go, what do you bring, heck what if you actually shoot something? There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered. I did my first out of state hunt roughly seven years ago in 2014 to Nebraska. Since then, other than my home state of Minnesota, I’ve hunted Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin. I’ve also filmed hunts as far as Alberta, so I’ve had my fair share of experiences. When figuring out how to pull it off and what your expectations should be, it begins at the first stage, and...
