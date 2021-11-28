ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam-Activated Concealment

By Mike Marsh
Cover picture for the articleInvisible to incoming birds, this duck boat blind sets up fast. Snow swept the Dakotas, whisking ducks southward toward Kansas where Charlie...

New Guns: Weatherby Mark V Hunter

A first look at the newest rifle in the company's legendary line of firearms. Weatherby’s Backcountry 2.0 series has proven popular among hunters looking for lightweight, accurate performance in a mountain rifle. Now, the Wyoming gunmaker has taken inspiration from the lessons learned while designing the Backcountry line and used that knowledge in the development of the new Mark V Hunter rifle. This new series of Weatherby rifles also features an expanded cartridge selection, giving hunters plenty of options to find just what they’re looking for.
Perspective: Applying Hunting Standards When Nobody is Looking

How does situational behavior square with our pronouncements that we are game-sharing conservationists?. Let’s call him Clay. He was a senior colleague and one of my mentors in thinking about hunters’ obligations to wildlife. He could hold a room in rapt attention as he discussed the finer points of our North American Model of Wildlife Conservation. He could wax eloquent over a campfire about the spiritual connection between humans and wild animals.
Go With the Flow for River Duck Hunting

Small creeks and little rivers are magnets for ducks, but setting a decoy spread in moving water can be a challenge. Here's how to do it. While the still waters of lakes and ponds are cinches for setting decoys for duck hunting, the moving waters of creeks and small rivers require greater forethought and effort. It takes years of experience to sort out the many moods of a single flowing waterway under normal, drought and flood conditions.
Strasser RS 14 Evolution Rifle: Field Review

Maybe, just maybe, the mythical “do-all” rifle does exist. Some hunters enjoy having a plethora of rifles in varying configurations and cartridges. Others prefer a “one-stop-shop” rifle capable of taking down everything from dainty pronghorn to massive brown bears. If you find yourself in the latter category, do I have a treat for you. Enter front and center stage, the Austrian-made Strasser RS 14 Evolution.
Managing Your Expectations on Out-of-State Hunts

A hunter has got to know their limitations, especially when hunting out of state. Hunting out of state can seem daunting. Especially if you’ve never ventured outside of your home state to hunt, it can be overwhelming. Where do you start, where do you even go, what do you bring, heck what if you actually shoot something? There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered. I did my first out of state hunt roughly seven years ago in 2014 to Nebraska. Since then, other than my home state of Minnesota, I’ve hunted Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin. I’ve also filmed hunts as far as Alberta, so I’ve had my fair share of experiences. When figuring out how to pull it off and what your expectations should be, it begins at the first stage, and...
Mountain Lion Destroys Deer Decoy In Awesome Trail Cam Video

Mountain Lions have to be one of the coolest animals in America. Sure, there are all kinds of insane creatures out there, but the majestic nature combined with ferocious killing ability puts these big cats right at the top. While they are relatively rare (about 37,000 throughout the United States,...
USGS Issues Update on Earthquake Swarms Rocking West of Yellowstone in Idaho

For the last 20 months, seismic activity in central Idaho has been at an all-time high. These earthquakes are aftershocks of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck on March 31, 2020 - a typical example of a mainshock-aftershock series, according to the USGS. However, they did emphasize that these earthquakes are unrelated to the Yellowstone supervolcano, which is about 155 miles to the west.
The Farmers’ Almanac Says We’re In For A Long, Cold Winter

For more than 2 centuries, the Old Farmers’ Almanac has given North American residents a glimpse at the season ahead with its annual weather predictions. So what’s in store for the weeks and months ahead? Prepare for a season of shivers, the Almanac predicts. “This winter will be punctuated by...
Skiing 'icon' killed in accident at Colorado resort

Multiple sources have identified the skier killed in an accident in Colorado on Tuesday as Ron LeMaster, a longtime ski coach and author. LeMaster is best known for his books on skiing technique, including 'The Skier's Edge' and 'Ultimate Skiing.' The fatal accident was first reported at about 11 AM on November 30, following the collision between a skier and a snowboarder. The snowboarder, of Wellington, Colorado, has not been identified and no criminal charges were initially filed related to the incident. The investigation into...
Best, Most Practical Caliber for Big Game?

What is the go-to caliber – not cartridge – for big-game hunting? As you will learn, the answer isn't so simple and depends on preference and need. First, let’s get our terminology straight. Most of us, me included, constantly mix the terms “cartridge” and “caliber.” Properly, caliber means bullet diameter. The Europeans keep it pretty simple, almost always naming a cartridge by bullet diameter in millimeters, then case length in millimeters, followed by the originator—as in 7x57mm Mauser. Americans play fast and loose with the numbers and few non-metric cartridges—.308 Win., .264 Win. Mag., .257 Roberts, .338 Lapua—accurately reflect the bullet diameters they use.
Most Of Denver, The Front Range And Northeast Plains Upgraded From Severe To Extreme Drought

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning showed drought conditions continue to expand in Colorado. One of the biggest changes from the report last week was an upgrade from severe to extreme drought across much of metro Denver, the Front Range and the northeast plains. Pockets of extreme drought are also being detected in the San Luis Valley, on the extreme southeast plains of Baca County and on portions of the western slope. The entire state of Colorado is currently in some stage of drought. The first storm in several weeks will approach the state sometime on Monday and it should bring a chance for snow back into the mountains. Depending on the track we could even see some rain or snow showers in Denver and across the lower elevations by Tuesday. In addition to the chance for some moisture it looks like temperatures will turn much colder. Instead of running as much as 30 degrees above normal in some places we will see afternoon highs by Tuesday either near or slightly below where they should be for this time of the year.
