Military

Watch a Wounded Veteran Help Other Veterans Climb Grand Teton

By Doc Holliday
 5 days ago
If you think your life is full of challenges you can't conquer, you need to watch this. It's the inspiring story of a veteran wounded in war helping other veterans to overcome the challenge of climbing Grand Teton. Will Strathmann shared a video telling the story of DJ, a...

yoursun.com

Veterans helping veterans

This story is part of a Thanksgiving series recognizing those who do something special to give back to the community. As Marshall Cleveland rolled out of the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home in his wheelchair, he was greeted by cheers from dozens of veterans. He smiled. The Vietnam...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WTVM

Valley Rescue Mission seeks to help veterans in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the holidays, there are also many local military veterans in need, so News Leader 9 launched a new campaign called “Operation Victory.”. One of the three local organizations that we are asking you to help is Valley Rescue Mission, where News Leader 9 went today and met a hero that got a hand up from them.
COLUMBUS, GA
bigrapidsnews.com

‘Veterans helping veterans’: Barryton family receives new roof

BARRYTON — Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity brought together “veterans to help veterans” this week, as a family in Barryton received a new roof for their home. Big Rapids Roofing, owned by veterans Gus Unseld and Michael Totten, donated the labor hours to put on the new roof. “In our...
BARRYTON, MI
PIX11

Paws of War helps veterans get training for their dogs

NESCONSET, NY — Paws of War, a local veterans organization on Long Island, has begun a new program that helps veterans and first responders get advanced service training for their own dogs. A local businesswoman was the first to donate funds that will allow a US Marine reservist’s 7-month-old boxer train to become her own […]
NESCONSET, NY
WOLF

Operation Veteran Supply Drop to help veterans this winter

WILKES-BARRE (WOLF) — Operation Veteran Supply Drop is underway at the American Grill on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter. The restaurant is accepting donations for veterans that will be given to the VA in Wilkes-Barre. Some of the items you may consider donating include shampoo, conditioner, clothing and shoes or decks...
EXETER, PA
WYTV.com

TCTC students help local veterans smile

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the help of Trumbull Career and Technical Center (TCTC) dental students, one local dentist’s office was able to give veterans free services. Students helped dentists and hygienists with teeth cleanings, x-rays and various other dental procedures. TCTC students usually work with mannequins and learn the...
WARREN, OH
Weirton Daily Times

Wellsburg Elks help youth, veterans

Wellsburg Elks Lodge 1553 donated funds to the Brooke Lanes Youth Bowling League. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Elks Jeff Cionni and Sue Black, Exalted Ruler Bruce Cionni, Ryan Brooks, the league’s coordinator, and Elks Clyde Black and Katy O’Connell, the lodge’s treasurer. Often with support from the Elks National Foundation, the lodge has aided other causes benefiting youth, including the Brooke County Public Library’s summer reading program. The lodge also made a donation to Follansbee American Legion Post 45. On hand were O’Connell, Cionni, Post 45 Commander Tom Mirabella and Post 45 Auxiliary Unit President Alexis Russell.Cionni noted organizations and programs serving veterans are a common cause among Elks lodges throughout the United States.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Laurel Outlook

Laurel military veteran connects with community, helps others battling PTSD

The numbers tell one story. Since 2001, more than 114,000 U.S. military veterans have died by suicide, according to the non-profit organization Stop Soldier Suicide. Veterans are at a 50 percent higher risk of suicide than their peers who have not served, and vets are more likely to be homeless, with 9 percent of all homeless adults being veterans.
LAUREL, MT
WKBW-TV

WNYHeroes helping veteran families during the holidays

BUFFALO (WKBW) — For many families, putting gifts under the tree during the holidays can sometimes be difficult and that can be especially true for many of our local veterans. WNYHeroes is a local non-profit organization which provides financial assistance and essential services to thousands of local veterans and their...
BUFFALO, NY
Frederick News-Post

Local Realtors raise funds for wounded veterans

Members of the Frederick County Association of Realtors® flocked to Dutch’s Daughter on Veterans Day for the FCARe charity auction. Named for the association’s charitable endowment — The FCARe Fund — the event invited both FCAR members and the local community to contribute valuable items for the cause. Ranging from week-long vacation packages to Maryland sports memorabilia and boutique home goods, items were donated by members and auctioned to support wounded military veterans. A high turnout and lively auction action resulted in a total of nearly $17,000 being raised in support of Terra Firma Retreat Center.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
themtnear.com

Celebrating Veterans

Thank you veterans Peak to Peak Rotary appreciated Gilpin County Veterans Services Officer, Leon Pohl, discussing benefits for veterans on Veterans Day. He is available to meet with or visit the 749 Veterans living in Gilpin County. Pictured are Rotarians Barbara Thielemann (seated), Michael Carlson, Mary Lorenz, Sandy Hollingsworth, VSO Leon Pohl, and JoAnn Kerr. Each member has veterans in their families whom they honored. Thank you to every Veteran for serving our country.
GILPIN COUNTY, CO
vieravoice.com

Committed to a lifetime of service, veteran continues helping others

After a long career in the military and another lengthy one in corporate America, Bill Benagh continues to serve, these days helping veterans and their loved ones. The Michigan native, a 1959 graduate of West Point, had tried ROTC at Michigan Tech, but wanted an even further edge. “Ever since...
MELBOURNE, FL
KMBC.com

Foundation for fallen Olathe soldier works to help other veterans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spencer Duncan made the ultimate sacrifice when the chinook helicopter he was in crashed in Afghanistan in 2011. His parents carry on his legacy through the Spencer C. Duncan Make It Count Foundation, which awards scholarships to veterans like Dorian Estebane.
OLATHE, KS
Grand Junction, CO
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

