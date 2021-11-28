Watch a Wounded Veteran Help Other Veterans Climb Grand Teton

Wellsburg Elks Lodge 1553 donated funds to the Brooke Lanes Youth Bowling League. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Elks Jeff Cionni and Sue Black, Exalted Ruler Bruce Cionni, Ryan Brooks, the league’s coordinator, and Elks Clyde Black and Katy O’Connell, the lodge’s treasurer. Often with support from the Elks National Foundation, the lodge has aided other causes benefiting youth, including the Brooke County Public Library’s summer reading program. The lodge also made a donation to Follansbee American Legion Post 45. On hand were O’Connell, Cionni, Post 45 Commander Tom Mirabella and Post 45 Auxiliary Unit President Alexis Russell.Cionni noted organizations and programs serving veterans are a common cause among Elks lodges throughout the United States.

