Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic could suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic has been out the last few days due to leg ailments, but it seems as though he could suit up Sunday afternoon against Paul George and Co. Jason Kidd expressed that he was "hopeful" the star point guard would play. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Doncic return, Jalen Brunson could revert to a bench role.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO