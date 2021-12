Alec Burks has been a silver lining for the struggling New York Knicks. The New York Knicks engine may be broken, but Alec Burks and his motor never stopped this week. Even as the Knicks went 2-2 last week, despite grossly underperforming again, Burks was a beacon. He demanded the ball. His defense in one particular game was off the charts. Burks was absolutely fearless with the ball in his hands and refused to shy away from hard shots with a hand in his face.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO