Sun, Nov 28

France’s Louis XIV chose the sun as his personal emblem, radiating on the kingdom of France as the sun radiated on the Earth. Today, the Sun King’s megalomania continues to shine, but he will forever embody the grandeur and splendor of France’s Grand Siècle. Heat and light are not the only things sunlight brings us; solar winds can be harnessed by solar sails. The first solar sail spacecraft, Japan’s project Ikaros, was successfully launched in 2010 and flew by Venus eight months later. Attempts to mimic the sun’s nuclear fusion process here on Earth have found almost insurmountable challenges, but still we persevere. And recent solar storms have raised the question of whether our electrical, communications and satellite infrastructure is ready for potentially huge coronal mass ejections that are expected to build in size until 2025. Solar activity burned down telegraph offices in 1921, but since then, the world has become much more electrified, and much more connected. CEO of FTEX Ramee Mossa tells EE Times Weekend that folks aspiring to start their own business must “surround yourself with experienced professionals who can leverage their network to help you build strong relationships with suppliers, industry partners, and clients.”
