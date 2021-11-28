Sun, Nov 28

Here is one of the most incredible people I know, my mom. On November 30, 2021, my mom will be retiring after 43 years working as a splicing technician (the person that goes up the telephone poles and fixes the telephone lines) at AT&T — formally PacBell. She was a mover and a shaker in the late 1970s to become one of the very first women accepted into this trade’s field work that was historically comprised exclusively of men. Being a beautiful woman working in a blue-collar job, she faced a lot of adversity in her career from coworkers as well as everyday civilians that felt her job wasn’t the right place for a woman to be. She overcame all of it with class while raising three daughters who attended Alameda High School and supporting them through college. I look up to my mom for many things and one of them is definitely seeing firsthand how she shattered her glass ceiling. This picture just says it all.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO