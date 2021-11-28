ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Sun, Nov 28

nhgazette.com
 5 days ago

2014—Cards Against Humanity, to express its disdain for consumerism on Black Friday, removes all products but one from its online store: a $6 box of “literal feces, from an actual bull.”. 2008—At a Long Island Wal-Mart, shoppers literally bust doors and...

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
Sun compass on demand

Monarch butterflies are famous for their annual long-distance migration, which takes them over several thousand kilometers from the north of the USA to their overwintering habitat in central Mexico. On their migration, the conspicuously orange-black-white colored butterflies use sun information as main orientation reference. But how is sun information processed...
The Sun Shines on Good Deeds

Here is one of the most incredible people I know, my mom. On November 30, 2021, my mom will be retiring after 43 years working as a splicing technician (the person that goes up the telephone poles and fixes the telephone lines) at AT&T — formally PacBell. She was a mover and a shaker in the late 1970s to become one of the very first women accepted into this trade’s field work that was historically comprised exclusively of men. Being a beautiful woman working in a blue-collar job, she faced a lot of adversity in her career from coworkers as well as everyday civilians that felt her job wasn’t the right place for a woman to be. She overcame all of it with class while raising three daughters who attended Alameda High School and supporting them through college. I look up to my mom for many things and one of them is definitely seeing firsthand how she shattered her glass ceiling. This picture just says it all.
The Sun King at his Zenith

France’s Louis XIV chose the sun as his personal emblem, radiating on the kingdom of France as the sun radiated on the Earth. Today, the Sun King’s megalomania continues to shine, but he will forever embody the grandeur and splendor of France’s Grand Siècle. Heat and light are not the only things sunlight brings us; solar winds can be harnessed by solar sails. The first solar sail spacecraft, Japan’s project Ikaros, was successfully launched in 2010 and flew by Venus eight months later. Attempts to mimic the sun’s nuclear fusion process here on Earth have found almost insurmountable challenges, but still we persevere. And recent solar storms have raised the question of whether our electrical, communications and satellite infrastructure is ready for potentially huge coronal mass ejections that are expected to build in size until 2025. Solar activity burned down telegraph offices in 1921, but since then, the world has become much more electrified, and much more connected. CEO of FTEX Ramee Mossa tells EE Times Weekend that folks aspiring to start their own business must “surround yourself with experienced professionals who can leverage their network to help you build strong relationships with suppliers, industry partners, and clients.”
Rafting in the land of the midnight sun

As the calendar descends to the darkest days of the year, a few Moscow, Pullman and Lewiston area residents are still buzzing from a memorable river trip last summer. Their voyage down the Hula Hula River, in far northern Alaska, began on the summer solstice, and for 12 days in a row, the sun never set.
Fri, Dec 3

2013—In Londonderry, N.H., failed Senate nominee Scott Brown says “I don’t think I ever said I was thinking about running for president,” 16 weeks after telling the Boston Herald he was thinking about running for president. 2004—George W.[MD] Bush nominates Bernard Kerik (later to be known as Federal Inmate 84888-054)...
Fun in the sun

Although the weather has turned a little cooler, children at local daycare centers are still getting to enjoy time outside. Treasure Kirkland, 2, drives a toy car on the playground at Teach and Tend Daycare.
Sat, Nov 27

2002—Donald Rumsfeld signs off on “Category III” interrogation techniques—namely, torture. 2001—Gen. Tommy Franks, working on catching Osama bin Laden, is told by Donald Rumsfeld to drop that and revise plans to attack Iraq. 1997—In New York, a lampost fatally stabs Macy’s Barney the Dinosaur balloon. Meanwhile, the Cat in the...
