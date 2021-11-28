BETTY REARDON

Baci Carpico, second from left, past state deputy of the Ohio Knights of Columbus and current member of the Ohio Charity Foundation, presented a $1,500 check to Marybeth Coleman, third from left, correspondent of the Faith and Light community, Steubenville, at Holy Family Church, Steubenville. With them are Monsignor Gerald E. Calovini, left, pastor of Holy Family Parish; Maggie Hunt, second from right; and Emily Coleman. Faith and Light is an international movement that was founded in 1971 and brings together children, adolescents and adults with intellectual disabilities. Together, with their family and friends, they meet regularly at Holy Family Church for a gathering of music, a meal, prayer and faith. A spokesperson noted the group means a lot to the community it serves. Kayla Henry, one of the core members, commented that it is “a welcoming environment where lots of friends can be made.” “They are so excited to have meetings starting back up after a long break due to COVID-19,” Coleman said. The chapter has many volunteers, including students from Franciscan University of Steubenville and other local parishes.
