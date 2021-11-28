BETTY REARDON

Weirton Medical Center and the WMC Auxiliary recently received donations totaling $1,100 from the Weir High School Class of 1946 in memory of a beloved classmate. Weir High School 1946 graduate Perry Lazich organized the effort to raise funds in memory of the late Alice Miser with the help of classmate Betty Virtue. Miser was a longtime member of the WMC Auxiliary so Lazich and his classmates got together to honor her memory. In Miser’s memory, a plaque was placed in the WMC Gift Shop, which is operated by the auxiliary. Her daughter, Alison Kramer, was in attendance to celebrate the honor bestowed on her mother. Lisa Conti, executive vice president of WMC, was on hand to accept the donation along with Sondra Weigel, auxiliary president. Conti’s mother, the late Louise Enrietti, also was a member of the Weir High School Class of 1946. “I hope this encourages other local high school classes and groups to come together after seeing this to support our hometown hospital,” Lazich said. On hand for the donation were, seated, from left, Class of 1946 members George Zaran, Rose Volpi, Lois Carpini, Irene Canala and Betty Virtue; and standing, Weigel; Joseph Buelich, Class of 1946; Lazich; Gene Matey, Class of 1946; and Conti.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO