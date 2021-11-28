ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BETTY REARDON

Betty Virginia Reardon, age 85, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021. She was born October 14, 1936 in Alma, West Virginia to Elmer and Irene Meredith Seckman....

MARQUETTE, MI – Betty L. Myrick Komula, 97, of Marquette, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 16th, 2021, at the Norlite Nursing Center, with her loving family at her side. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Canale-Tonella Funeral Home and Cremation Services which will release a complete obituary later.
Death of Betty Gilmore

Betty Gilmore was born on October 10, 1942. She entered into her eternal life on Saturday, November 20, 2021. She was the daughter of Earl and Virginia Edwards, and sister to Larry Edwards, all of Roodhouse. They are all now reunited in Heaven along with her mother and father-in-law, Virgil and Ruby Gilmore.
Katherine ‘Elaine’ S. Reardon, 67

ANGIER — Katherine “Elaine” Smith Reardon, 67, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born April 20, 1954, in Harnett County. Arrangements are by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Coats.
Betty’s Week

Finished my first round of gainful employment as a pecan picker-outer and even got to enjoy a fresh apple cake made from some of my work. Bo is back at work getting me another bucket of nuts – more are falling. The cats have gotten rid of the squirrels that usually claim the pecan crop, but now Bo is having to fight the neighbor’s little dog. Did you ever see a dog eat a pecan? Well this little fellow eats them like they are candy.
The Bradshaw Family Opens Up About the Tragic Loss of a Family Member to a Drug Overdose

Watch: The Bradshaws Unite To Combat Prescription Drug Deaths. Terry Bradshaw and his family have an important mission on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch. The NFL legend is attending an annual gala for the 525 Foundation, an organization dedicated to educating people and raising awareness about the dangers of alcohol and prescription drug misuse and abuse. Joined by his wife Tammy, daughter Lacey and her husband Noah in this sneak peek clip, Terry tells a reporter at the event that he first learned about the foundation through Tammy, whose son, Cody, tragically died of an overdose.
A donation to Faith and Life

Baci Carpico, second from left, past state deputy of the Ohio Knights of Columbus and current member of the Ohio Charity Foundation, presented a $1,500 check to Marybeth Coleman, third from left, correspondent of the Faith and Light community, Steubenville, at Holy Family Church, Steubenville. With them are Monsignor Gerald E. Calovini, left, pastor of Holy Family Parish; Maggie Hunt, second from right; and Emily Coleman. Faith and Light is an international movement that was founded in 1971 and brings together children, adolescents and adults with intellectual disabilities. Together, with their family and friends, they meet regularly at Holy Family Church for a gathering of music, a meal, prayer and faith. A spokesperson noted the group means a lot to the community it serves. Kayla Henry, one of the core members, commented that it is “a welcoming environment where lots of friends can be made.” “They are so excited to have meetings starting back up after a long break due to COVID-19,” Coleman said. The chapter has many volunteers, including students from Franciscan University of Steubenville and other local parishes.
Celebrating 18 years

The La Bonne Vie Chapter of the Red Hat Society met Nov. 18 at Scaffidi’s Restaurant and Tavern in Steubenville to celebrate 18 years together. The highlight of the evening was recognizing Jane Aldridge, the group’s queen mother and founder, for her 18 years of service and leadership. On hand to celebrate were, front, from left, Elba Hada, Filomena DiCarlantonio and Angela Silvida; center, Kathi Harding, Ruthie Morris and Aldridge; and back, Pat Butler, Cindy Misogiane, Joyce Parrish, Theresa Lamantia, Pat Tomblin, Elaine Wukelic, Ginnie DiAntonio, Lucia Scaffidi, Jeanette Ruiz, Vicki Nurczyk, Helen Conroy, Dani Swearingen and Donna Joyce.
Donation in memory of classmate

Weirton Medical Center and the WMC Auxiliary recently received donations totaling $1,100 from the Weir High School Class of 1946 in memory of a beloved classmate. Weir High School 1946 graduate Perry Lazich organized the effort to raise funds in memory of the late Alice Miser with the help of classmate Betty Virtue. Miser was a longtime member of the WMC Auxiliary so Lazich and his classmates got together to honor her memory. In Miser’s memory, a plaque was placed in the WMC Gift Shop, which is operated by the auxiliary. Her daughter, Alison Kramer, was in attendance to celebrate the honor bestowed on her mother. Lisa Conti, executive vice president of WMC, was on hand to accept the donation along with Sondra Weigel, auxiliary president. Conti’s mother, the late Louise Enrietti, also was a member of the Weir High School Class of 1946. “I hope this encourages other local high school classes and groups to come together after seeing this to support our hometown hospital,” Lazich said. On hand for the donation were, seated, from left, Class of 1946 members George Zaran, Rose Volpi, Lois Carpini, Irene Canala and Betty Virtue; and standing, Weigel; Joseph Buelich, Class of 1946; Lazich; Gene Matey, Class of 1946; and Conti.
