Microsoft Continues Its Embrace of Java by Joining JCP

By Karsten Silz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced that they have signed the Java Specification Participation Agreement (JSPA) to officially join the Java Community Process (JCP), which governs the Java language evolution. This furthers Microsoft's embrace of Java, such as providing its own downstream distribution of OpenJDK and offering continuous improvement with Java support in Visual...

