Texas Stars Stumble in 4-1 Loss to Manitoba

That one was tough to watch. Final Score: 4-1 Stars. For as long as I am alive and have my brain working at a reasonable clip, I will hate the Dallas Stars. Even though those playoff losses in the late 90s and early 2000s happened a long time ago, your ol’ pal Baggedmilk doesn’t forget about the heartbreak he felt as a young Oilers fan after watching his favourite team get knocked out more often than not. Those memories have been enough to fuel my hatred for decades and I can’t see it fading anytime soon. Sure, you could call it unhealthy that I would hold a grudge for this long but you’re not my mom and I really don’t care what you think. Whatchoo think about that? And if I’m being honest, having the game start the way it did doesn’t exactly help matters much. Not only were the Oilers flat from the jump but that sloppiness also resulted in a pair of avoidable penalties that they could not kill off, digging yet another early hole that got them chasing the game. I love a good comeback as much as anybody, but I’d rather not make it a requirement as often as they do.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO