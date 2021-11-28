ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

6203 Armor Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOOK NO FURTHER and WELCOME HOME! This lovely very well maintained split level home is located in the sought after KASTLE ESTATES subdivision. The spacious beauty includes 5 bedrooms; 3 full baths; an oversized elegant deck with dimmable lights controlled by remote; a wood burning stove; a TOP OF THE LINE...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1834 Belmont Road NW

Situated on a quiet tree-lined Belmont Road in the heart of Adams Morgan and the Kalorama neighborhood, this historic four-level all brick Georgian-style 20-foot wide manse was finely crafted in 1910 with friezes, reliefs, pediments, cornice embellishments, and two large bay windows. The original grand staircase is crowned with a skylight, and large colonial-styled windows throughout allow abundant natural light into spacious interiors with 10-foot ceilings. Well preserved in period 1910 splendor, distinguished and illustrious features include a vestibule, wainscoting, leaded glass, original oak floors with in-laid border, 4-fireplaces, solid wood doors and pocket doors, and operable transoms. The original walk-through Butler+GGs Pantry is sided by the kitchen and dining room with pivot door access. The updated 2019 kitchen has a natural gas cooktop and oven, granite countertops, mission-style cabinetry, and a subway tile backsplash with under cabinet lighting. Outside, two rear decks including one off of the kitchen, and another off of the study that offers spectacular outdoor living, dining, and entertaining. A south sun-facing garden and off-street two-car parking in the rear complete the distinguished main residence, while downstairs, a private 1,200 square foot two-bedroom in-law apartment offers two bedrooms, full kitchen, laundry, and a walk-out garden at sidewalk-level with separate front and rear entrances for a total 4,782 square feet of above grade living on 4 levels.Additional upgrades include upper roof; replaced in 2018 with a Thermoplastic Polyolefin TPO single-ply membrane system with a lifespan of up to 30 years. Enjoy an upgraded 2016 Space-Pak, 4-ton AC system with inconspicuous ducts, and a brand new 2021 gas-fired circulating hot water boiler that makes the most comfortable winter heating with no loss of humidity.Walk or stroll to nearby amenities including parks, bars, restaurants, groceries, and nearby Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan Metro is just 15 minutes away. Come home to a stately Capital City residence on a leafy center-block row house with mature trees, tucked away from traffic and city noise, yet conveniently located close to the vibrancy of Adams Morgan with easy access to everything Washington, DC has to offer.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43845 Goshen Farm Court

Sought-after Centex Huntley former model home backed by golf course views on a serene, private cul-de-sac! This exceptional home by Van Metre showcases a highly desirable floor plan with nearly 7,000 sq ft of luxury living space and every upgrade included. Welcome home to a charming stone facade and two-stall garage embraced by beautiful, manicured landscaping. Inside, a dramatic two-story foyer and sweeping staircase make a stunning first impression, beckoning into the home+GGs vast, open living spaces and a convenient home office behind French doors. Entertain in the refined luxury of your formal dining room, or host casual meals and unwind by the fireplace in the family room and eat-in kitchen that spills effortlessly onto the deck. The gourmet chef's kitchen is equipped with the finest quality cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge breakfast bar island where you+GGll love to catch up with friends and family while you cook! Head onto the deck and patio to soak up the sun, grill, and dine under the stars, all while graced with idyllic views of mature trees and the adjacent golf course. Designer paint and curtains are featured throughout, including in the five upstairs bedrooms served by four full baths for ultimate privacy. Double doors reveal the magnificent master suite, richly adorned with elegant tray ceilings, a three-sided fireplace and sitting area, and a dual vanity master bath with a soothing spa tub and separate step-in shower. The finished walk-out basement hosts even more space to relax and entertain, with an expansive great room, a decked-out media room, exercise room and large wet bar, as well as the flexible sixth bedroom and fifth full bath. All in a coveted location of Lansdowne on the Potomac, with easy access to community amenities like the Potomac Club indoor/outdoor pools and health club, rec center, tennis courts, Summer Concert Series and social events, and within moments of Route 7, Lansdowne Resort and Golf Course, and shops and dining at Lansdowne Town Center.
LANSDOWNE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6313 Manchester Way

Elegant move-in ready home inside the Beltway. Perfect for the holidays! Enjoy this park-like setting with expansive views of woods and sunshine, yet with incredibly easy convenience to all major commuter routes, public transit, shopping and restaurants. This home offers gorgeous hardwood floors on all levels, renovated gourmet kitchen, Carrara marble foyer (level entrance to the home, no steps!). Show-stopper kitchen with 6-burner gas range, other top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, and pantry nook. Throughout the home are custom trim, recessed lighting , newer tilt-in windows. 2 Master Suites on the second level, each with private bath and extra-large walk-in closet. 3rd large BR on upper level (4th level) with walk-in-closet and full bath. Lower level has a wet bar, large recreation space, laundry room with additional storage/work shop space. All rooms are very spacious, and there is tons of storage on each level of the townhome. This winter enjoy the convenience of 3 gas fireplaces. Sought-after neighborhood. +++ TOTAL 3595 SF backs to park, including main level and above (2422 sf), rec room (463 sf), deck and brick patio (470 sf) , and garage (240 sf). +++ This particular home is situated in one of the best spots of the desirable Landmark Mews community -- It's one of the few homes backing to parkland. Furthermore, the owner of this home will enjoy the convenience of having Visitor parking just in front of the home, and and quick reach to the public bus stop located at the entrance to the community. +++ Planned and approved development of Landmark Mall and the surrounding area have the potential to create significant value over the next 5+ years by creating a new mixed-use, walkable urban village expected to benefit the residents of Landmark Mews.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6385 Hawk View Lane

Welcome Home to your beautiful, end unit townhome in desirable Overlook! The corner lot is nicely landscaped with a beautiful tree, shrubs and plants. Enjoy the panoramic views of the community in one of the 3 outdoor areas, including a private deck for the extra large primary bedroom on the top level. This home is boasting with natural light throughout the 3 levels streaming in through the large windows and sliding glass doors. The tray ceilings in the dining room & primary bedroom, along with the crown molding throughout the living room and dining room, plus various architectural features on the main level, including columns and french doors to den, elevate this beautiful home. A gas fireplace with 2 sides is located in the main living space. The second floor, or main level, has an open floor plan and is spacious, with a large wrap around deck on the back with amazing views. The kitchen has Granite countertops, new sink, and backsplash. On the entry level you will find the laundry area, a guest bedroom with a bathroom, plus a bonus living room area that leads to the outside private, fenced-in patio area with a Coleman 6 person hot tub on cement pad. The backyard opens to community open space with evergreen trees. HVAC replaced in 2018. Newer washer/dryer. The family friendly community of Overlook has an abundance of community space with walking trails, brooks, playgrounds, a pool, and tennis courts. Community pool is well maintained, tennis courts are too. Clubhouse is available for functions. Plenty of tot lots throughout. The management company is exceptional with great upkeep on the landscaping, snow removal and common grounds. Very convenient location, easy commuting, access to highways and to shopping/restaurants. Van Dorn Metro close by. Springfield Town Center is just a short drive. Come see your new home today!
SPRINGFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armor#Restaurants#Kastle Estates#Capital Beltway 495
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3521 Marcey Creek Road

Fall in love with this spacious and newly renovated 3-level townhome with over 2400 living sq ft attractively located close to shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Be fascinated by this charmer with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. From the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops to the open living room/ dining room combo, this one is a stunner. Upper level features 3 full bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom. Move the fun down to the fully finished basement with a rec room and half bath. Large and spacious deck so you can enjoy endless summers and beautiful autumn nights makes this home a true winner. Will not last long!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2531 Hermitage Rd

This home conveys quality craftsmanship with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, a gas burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings and an open spacious floorplan with abundant light. Nested on 1.9 acres in Augusta County?s Waynesboro, this home built in 2018 is magnificent. The main floor features four bedrooms and two and a half baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, screened porch and two car garage. The designer kitchen has a large center island, granite countertops, striking white cabinetry with under cabinet lighting. The primary suite includes a modern bath and frameless shower, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. The over 2,200 SQFT unfinished walk-out basement is yours to design and build out to your liking. The exterior is Hardie-Plank and stone. This home really has it all! Easy access to the town of Waynesboro and Fishersville.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

416 Sunset Lane

Well maintained Cape Cod home on picturesque tree-lined street. Features one floor living with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood flooring, carport, full basement and more. Second floor provides great potential for additional living space, just needs a heat source such as a mini-split heat pump. Excellent opportunity! Call today for a showing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

409 Old Riverside

Must see this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath brick rowhouse with open floor plan spacious kitchen w/white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry, island and crown molding, gorgeous bathroom with furniture style vanity w/granite, ceramic floor, crown molding, linen closet, insulated tilt in windows and new front door w/storm door, enjoy the finished basement with open family room, full bath, laundry rm. w/brand new W/D, covered stone front porch, covered rear deck w/ceiling fan, set up as Tiki bar and a few steps down to a paver patio for fire pit or your choice of seating, storage shed, fenced front and rear yards, with private paved parking. This house is ready for your all your entertaining or just relaxing at home nothing to do but move in, All located in Anne Arundel County School system close to everything.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5619 Ridge View Drive

Dreams DO Come True!! Here's the best gift of the season: This wonderful, not-to-be-missed home, sits in a community which offers close-in convenience but rural tranquility as it is surrounded by parkland. Watch wildlife roam amid the common area and parkland from your deck. With three levels of renovated living space, and recent roof, furnace, hwh, flooring and bathroom upgrades, this home is charming and offers great move-in-ready value. This Blair model has 2061 sf, and features an updated eat-in Kitchen with big Box Window, newer appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, and beautiful cherry cabs with under mount lighting. The over-sized Dining Room is between the Kitchen and Living Room, making entertainment efficient and convenient for the chef. One step down is the large sun-filled 19 x 12 Living Room with hardwood flooring and high ceiling. Access the large deck through the sliding glass doors and enjoy a wonderful view of Mother Nature year round. The upper level is host to the Primary Bedroom and two other good-sized bedrooms and two full-sized updated baths. Closets are generous and the natural lighting excellent. The lower level has space for everyone: a big Family Room with wood- burning fireplace, a "bonus area" which can be your home office, fitness area, or, play area for children. (EXCUSE US, we are moving, but imagine the room totally empty!) The Laundry/Storage area has tons of space and the full-size Whirlpool appliances are about 5 yrs old. There is a half bath and also under step storage as well as an easily accessible hvac/hwh closet. Through the sliding glass door is a private and enclosed rear yard featuring a brick patio but there is enough green space to delight any gardener. One designated parking space conveys but a second space is typically available for the home owner's use. (Unassigned.) Located between two Metro Stations, and with bus service available, this location is an easy commute into D.C., The Pentagon, Amazon's National Landing, Alexandria, Springfield, or Ft. Belvoir! Don't miss this wonderful Loftridge home! Note: the owner is offering a $1500 carpet allowance at settlement for the upper level carpeting replacement. First showing to be Friday, 10am.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2605 N Lexington Street

A modern classic...2605 N Lexington Street (renovated by CDB, Design & Build) is a beautiful combination of rustic and modern with 3,457 finished square feet. The natural wood touches mixed with the modern metal finishes and fixtures is the perfect balance of materials. Renovated from top to bottom including a new roof & HVAC this home can be relied upon for years to come.Warm & Cozy is the best way to describe your new living room. With the wood burning fireplace as the centerpiece, enjoy a fire this winter! This open floor plan gives you incredible access to the dining area and the kitchen. This kitchen is perfect for the home cook. Nicely appointed with a Verona+G+- 5-burner gas stove and KitchenAid+G+- appliances, this kitchen has it all including two ovens for cooking large family meals. Complimenting the space is an expansive waterfall island with seating for 6. Generous countertops provide a variety of workstations and the 42+-+G+- soft-close cabinetry provides ample storage for all your kitchen items to be tucked away neatly and out of sight. Open & Light-Filled, the dining area is connected to both the living room and the kitchen. Entertaining for large groups will be a breeze and you+-+G+Gll be able to keep your eye on all the action. This space allows for large gatherings but still feels intimate enough for smaller ones as well.An oasis of relaxation, the Primary Bedroom Suite provides an open and airy room to unwind in. Vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, an en-suite bathroom and a custom, walk-in closet round out the features of this suite. There is no need for a trip to the spa. You have your own right at home. Wash the day+-+G+Gs stress away with this gorgeous and roomy shower featuring a rain shower head or enjoy a peaceful soaking bath. A dual-sink vanity with lots of storage rounds this room out. Lower level living in this home is comfy and cozy. Designed for entertaining, a wet bar equipped with a wine refrigerator and bar seating flanks the living area. Additional features to the lower level include a powder room, a spacious storage/utility room and a room that could be used for guests, fitness or an office.
INTERIOR DESIGN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8347 Streamwood Drive

Hosted Open House on Saturday, December 7th from 2pm-4pmThis home has been immaculately maintained and recently updated. The next lucky buyer will not have to worry about much maintenance if any for a very long time. This home now has a new roof, all new windows and all new luxury flooring throughout to include luxury vinyl plank and new carpet! The next buyer will enjoy an open kitchen concept, two separate decks, and a large flat usable rear yard. These nice attributes really make this home a true entertainer+GGs delight! Spacious split level home with three bedrooms on the second level. The primary bedroom features an ensuite bath and its only private rear deck! Two additional bedrooms that share a nice updated hall bath. Huge lower level rec room that is only limited by the next buyer+GGs imagination. Come take a look you will be glad you did!This property is a Direct Access listing. Direct Access allows potential buyers to tour our vacant listings with or without the assistance of an agent. Once you identify a Direct Access home you want to see, you're prompted to verify ID, then use the app to unlock the door and tour it at your convenience. Homes with Direct Access are available from 8am-8pm.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10 Vassar Circle

LAST ONE! Construction is complete and it's ready for move-in! A full custom home in Glen Echo by award-winning team of developer Aaron Hirsch, Claude Lapp Architects, and builder McFarland Woods. Four bedrooms and three and a half baths and a screened porch. This home offer thoughtfully designed space at a nice price. Carefully considered details are everywhere, from the Thermador appliances in the kitchen to the Pinterest-worthy mudroom and custom pantry cabinets. This house is engineered to be flooded with light, including the lower level which could never rightly be called a basement. Upstairs has a generous master bedroom suite, master bath with a massive dual shower/rain shower and two walk-in closets. Two other bedrooms share a dual sink hallway bath. The second floor also includes a laundry room so big and airy that it begs for more: art studio? Craft room? Yes! The main level has a great room with coffered ceiling and fireplace, plus an eat-in kitchen, that mudroom with extra storage, dining/den, foyer and powder room, along with two porches. The lower level includes an Au Pair bedroom/bath along with bonus/gym/office space and large luminous rec room. Outside features a privacy fence, rain garden, and generous plantings. Glen Echo is a tight knit community where you want to know your neighbors, a community newspaper hits your actual mailbox once a month, and town festivities line the annual calendar. Adjacent Glen Echo Park offers a plethora of arts activities, camps, and festivals. Easy access to VA and DC too. Bike all the way to work downtown on bike paths or get out your kayak and enjoy the Potomac and C&O canal via nearby access paths. Best of all are the state's top-rated public schools Bannockburn (#1 elementary school in MD) as well as Pyle and Whitman. OPEN SAT 12/4 1-3PM.
GLEN ECHO, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

317 13TH Street SE

This home+GGs bright and airy 1920s footprint surpasses all expectations with a rear extension that expands past any other house on the block. The gracious kitchen has plenty of space for entertaining and a seamless flow out to the back patio for dining, lounging or game-day grilling. Upstairs you+GGll find three generous rooms +GG flexible as bedrooms or office space - with two full bathrooms and laundry.A separate basement apartment lives larger than most units with 2 rooms and 2 bathrooms, full kitchen and living area. The home comes equipped with coveted off-street parking, but we bet you+GGll ditch the car and walk a few short blocks to Eastern Market, Barrack+GGs Row, the Metro, and The Roost. You+GGre just a quick jaunt to Trader Joe+GGs and the brand new Safeway as well as idyllic Lincoln Park. Welcome to life on the Hill.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6018 Basingstoke Court

Fantastic end unit right next to the common area and playground! Fully finished basement. Huge deck in the back yard is great for entertaining. Large master bedroom. Spacious kitchen. Two assigned parking spots. The community is adjacent to the Cub Run Stream Valley Park which has 6.6 miles of trails. and convenient to major commuter roads, schools, parks and shopping. Close to Wegman's, Giant and Trader Joe's. Minutes to Braddock rd, Rt29, Rt28, Rt50 and I66! Less than a mile to the fire-station saves you money on home insurance. Both sheds convey.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21059 Cabo Place

Fall in love with this beautiful Colonial in the quiet neighborhood of Willow Woods. The only house in the Subdivision that has a covered deck and patio. Large corner lot on a small cul-de-sac. Enter into this customized, large home, starting with a covered porch with enough sitting room for seating. Enjoy the large Custom sized rooms for added space. This home has a new architectural shingled roof that was put on in August 2021 and most of the inside has fresh paint. Impeccable landscaping in the front and back yard with the flattest lot on the block. The tall, vinyl, fully fenced in back yard provides for an extra feel of privacy. Hardwood, vinyl, and tile floors through out the whole house. Set up the large, covered Trex deck and covered patio for your next get together with friends and family. This house will include a washer and dryer located on the same floor as the 4 upstairs bedrooms, a wine cabinet, and 3 refrigerators. The front entry way boasts a gorgeous handmade chandelier. In the owners suite, relax in the large jetted tub. There are 2 AC units and a brand new water heater. The living room includes a gas fireplace for the cold nights that you want to relax by the fire. The house is close to NAS Pax River, shopping, schools, places of worship, restaurants, a rec center, and the public library. Entertain with over 1,000sqft of a finished walk out basement.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5770 Indian Cedar

COME SEE THIS COMPLETELY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL 2 1/2 BATH END UNIT TOWN HOME IN MOUNTAIN VILLAGE! READY TO MOVE IN!!! ALL NEW KITCHEN. NEW APPLIANCES. ALL BATHROOMS REMODELED. NEW WASHER/DRYER. NEW CARPET. NEW PAINT. GARDEN TUB INMASTER BATH. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. 4TH BEDROOM AND FAMILY ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL. COMMUNITY POOL. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS.SELLER REQUESTS SETTLEMENT TO BE HANDLED BY LAWYERS SIGNATURE SETTLEMENTS IN FREDERICK.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13529 Bentley Circle

Welcome home. This beautiful three-level townhome in the heart of Woodbridge's Lake Ridge area in Rollingwood Village has been updated and is move-in ready. The main level features a large living room with built-in shelving, separate dining room, 1/2 bath, and eat-in kitchen with bright white cabinets and granite countertops. Upstairs you will find the owner+GGs suite with a walk-in closet, upgraded bathroom, and two more bedrooms. The lower level includes a recreation room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace, half bath, and separate utility room. Lots of storage! Fenced in backyard. Conveniently located, close to shopping, restaurants, and more. Don't miss this opportunity to own a home so close to I-95, Potomac Mills, and Prince William Parkway!
WOODBRIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21767 Leatherleaf Circle

Rare opportunity to own a stunningly renovated 3 level townhome ** Modern design with contemporary open floor plan ** Abundance of natural light fills this home with warmth and sunshine ** Updates include paint, flooring, backsplash and designer light fixtures throughout ** This home has it all- kitchen dining combo leading to lovely rear deck and yard ** Open living floor plan ** Spacious en suite bedrooms ** 3 finished levels ** front loading 1 car garage **
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

27755 James Road

Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Rambler located in the heart of Mechanicsville. Very private lot with no neighbors to the left and rear of the property. Features include hard wood flooring, fireplace, updated bedroom including ship-lap accent wall as well as a barn-door style window covering, wrap around deck and a large drive-in workshop. Schedule your viewing today!
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5206 Illinois Avenue NW

Spacious row home in Petworth featuring off street parking. The charming front porch greets you and invites you to sit down and relax. Great windows throughout ensure ample natural light. This traditional floorplan presents an oversized foyer. The spacious living room features large windows providing ample natural light. Designed for easy entertaining, the bright living room opens to the separate dining room. The gourmet kitchen boasts plenty of cabinetry, new granite countertops with crisp, white tiled backsplash, gas cooking, and stainless-steel appliances. The dining room effortlessly flows into a bonus room which is perfect as a playroom. From the bonus room, step out onto the slate patio for dinners al fresco or outdoor entertaining. Upstairs, you will find three roomy bedrooms with transom windows and an updated hall bathroom that makes this home move-in ready. The skylight at the top of the stairs pours in additional natural light. The lower level has a rear entrance that showcases new carpet, a terrific family room, and extra room that would make a great office for the work from home professional, full bathroom, and laundry area. There is terrific storage on each level. Relish all the Petworth lifestyle has to offer, with tree-lined streets and neighborhood feel, a playground across the street, steps to Lorenzo Larry Allen Park, and easy access to nearby dining and shopping amenities as well as other points throughout the city.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy