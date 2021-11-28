6203 Armor Drive

A modern classic...2605 N Lexington Street (renovated by CDB, Design & Build) is a beautiful combination of rustic and modern with 3,457 finished square feet. The natural wood touches mixed with the modern metal finishes and fixtures is the perfect balance of materials. Renovated from top to bottom including a new roof & HVAC this home can be relied upon for years to come.Warm & Cozy is the best way to describe your new living room. With the wood burning fireplace as the centerpiece, enjoy a fire this winter! This open floor plan gives you incredible access to the dining area and the kitchen. This kitchen is perfect for the home cook. Nicely appointed with a Verona+G+- 5-burner gas stove and KitchenAid+G+- appliances, this kitchen has it all including two ovens for cooking large family meals. Complimenting the space is an expansive waterfall island with seating for 6. Generous countertops provide a variety of workstations and the 42+-+G+- soft-close cabinetry provides ample storage for all your kitchen items to be tucked away neatly and out of sight. Open & Light-Filled, the dining area is connected to both the living room and the kitchen. Entertaining for large groups will be a breeze and you+-+G+Gll be able to keep your eye on all the action. This space allows for large gatherings but still feels intimate enough for smaller ones as well.An oasis of relaxation, the Primary Bedroom Suite provides an open and airy room to unwind in. Vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, an en-suite bathroom and a custom, walk-in closet round out the features of this suite. There is no need for a trip to the spa. You have your own right at home. Wash the day+-+G+Gs stress away with this gorgeous and roomy shower featuring a rain shower head or enjoy a peaceful soaking bath. A dual-sink vanity with lots of storage rounds this room out. Lower level living in this home is comfy and cozy. Designed for entertaining, a wet bar equipped with a wine refrigerator and bar seating flanks the living area. Additional features to the lower level include a powder room, a spacious storage/utility room and a room that could be used for guests, fitness or an office.

