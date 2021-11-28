ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

6432 Old Landover Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsolutely Stunning solid brick house on a premium 1/2 acre fenced-in lot. The house has been completely renovated. Newly installed engineered water-proof hardwood floors on all three levels. A fresh coat of paint has been thrown on throughout. Spacious main level bedroom with access to a full luxury bathroom with newly...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1701 Cattail Commons Way

Savannah Overlook Colonial! This home has been well maintained inside andout. Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, almost 3,500 sqft. withhardwood floors, 2 story foyer, first-floor bedroom, gas fireplace, largeeat-in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances (2016), quartzcountertops, 9ft ceilings, and a separate large laundry room. The downstairs full bathroom was remodeledin 2017. The primary bedroom features cathedral ceilings, a walk-in closet,and an en suite bathroom with dual vanities, a jacuzzi tub, and a stand-inshower. The other three upstairs bedrooms share a spacious full bathroomlocated on the main landing.The outdoor features make it a wonderful house for entertaining. A paved driveway, two-car attached garage that leads into the laundry room. The rear deck is accessed through the kitchen areathrough glass doors. The deck also features a retractable Sunsetter awning.Large, completely fenced-in back yard with gates that access the front and astorage shed. New roof and gutter guards (2020). Public sewer and water.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1834 Belmont Road NW

Situated on a quiet tree-lined Belmont Road in the heart of Adams Morgan and the Kalorama neighborhood, this historic four-level all brick Georgian-style 20-foot wide manse was finely crafted in 1910 with friezes, reliefs, pediments, cornice embellishments, and two large bay windows. The original grand staircase is crowned with a skylight, and large colonial-styled windows throughout allow abundant natural light into spacious interiors with 10-foot ceilings. Well preserved in period 1910 splendor, distinguished and illustrious features include a vestibule, wainscoting, leaded glass, original oak floors with in-laid border, 4-fireplaces, solid wood doors and pocket doors, and operable transoms. The original walk-through Butler+GGs Pantry is sided by the kitchen and dining room with pivot door access. The updated 2019 kitchen has a natural gas cooktop and oven, granite countertops, mission-style cabinetry, and a subway tile backsplash with under cabinet lighting. Outside, two rear decks including one off of the kitchen, and another off of the study that offers spectacular outdoor living, dining, and entertaining. A south sun-facing garden and off-street two-car parking in the rear complete the distinguished main residence, while downstairs, a private 1,200 square foot two-bedroom in-law apartment offers two bedrooms, full kitchen, laundry, and a walk-out garden at sidewalk-level with separate front and rear entrances for a total 4,782 square feet of above grade living on 4 levels.Additional upgrades include upper roof; replaced in 2018 with a Thermoplastic Polyolefin TPO single-ply membrane system with a lifespan of up to 30 years. Enjoy an upgraded 2016 Space-Pak, 4-ton AC system with inconspicuous ducts, and a brand new 2021 gas-fired circulating hot water boiler that makes the most comfortable winter heating with no loss of humidity.Walk or stroll to nearby amenities including parks, bars, restaurants, groceries, and nearby Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan Metro is just 15 minutes away. Come home to a stately Capital City residence on a leafy center-block row house with mature trees, tucked away from traffic and city noise, yet conveniently located close to the vibrancy of Adams Morgan with easy access to everything Washington, DC has to offer.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

LOT 39 Bear Ridge Road

Mountain top living on an affordable budget. Long and TALL 10-acre mountain parcel located deep in the heart of the Potomac Highlands. Offering the perfect perch overlooking the valley and surrounding mountains. Plenty of outdoor recreation available with wildlife in every direction. Get started enjoying the laid back West Virginia mountain lifestyle you have been craving. It+GGs easy, just a mere 2.5 hours from almost any location in the vicinity of Washington DC. Time to hit the woods and never look back!
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43845 Goshen Farm Court

Sought-after Centex Huntley former model home backed by golf course views on a serene, private cul-de-sac! This exceptional home by Van Metre showcases a highly desirable floor plan with nearly 7,000 sq ft of luxury living space and every upgrade included. Welcome home to a charming stone facade and two-stall garage embraced by beautiful, manicured landscaping. Inside, a dramatic two-story foyer and sweeping staircase make a stunning first impression, beckoning into the home+GGs vast, open living spaces and a convenient home office behind French doors. Entertain in the refined luxury of your formal dining room, or host casual meals and unwind by the fireplace in the family room and eat-in kitchen that spills effortlessly onto the deck. The gourmet chef's kitchen is equipped with the finest quality cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge breakfast bar island where you+GGll love to catch up with friends and family while you cook! Head onto the deck and patio to soak up the sun, grill, and dine under the stars, all while graced with idyllic views of mature trees and the adjacent golf course. Designer paint and curtains are featured throughout, including in the five upstairs bedrooms served by four full baths for ultimate privacy. Double doors reveal the magnificent master suite, richly adorned with elegant tray ceilings, a three-sided fireplace and sitting area, and a dual vanity master bath with a soothing spa tub and separate step-in shower. The finished walk-out basement hosts even more space to relax and entertain, with an expansive great room, a decked-out media room, exercise room and large wet bar, as well as the flexible sixth bedroom and fifth full bath. All in a coveted location of Lansdowne on the Potomac, with easy access to community amenities like the Potomac Club indoor/outdoor pools and health club, rec center, tennis courts, Summer Concert Series and social events, and within moments of Route 7, Lansdowne Resort and Golf Course, and shops and dining at Lansdowne Town Center.
LANSDOWNE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Gourmet#Quartz Countertops
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6385 Hawk View Lane

Welcome Home to your beautiful, end unit townhome in desirable Overlook! The corner lot is nicely landscaped with a beautiful tree, shrubs and plants. Enjoy the panoramic views of the community in one of the 3 outdoor areas, including a private deck for the extra large primary bedroom on the top level. This home is boasting with natural light throughout the 3 levels streaming in through the large windows and sliding glass doors. The tray ceilings in the dining room & primary bedroom, along with the crown molding throughout the living room and dining room, plus various architectural features on the main level, including columns and french doors to den, elevate this beautiful home. A gas fireplace with 2 sides is located in the main living space. The second floor, or main level, has an open floor plan and is spacious, with a large wrap around deck on the back with amazing views. The kitchen has Granite countertops, new sink, and backsplash. On the entry level you will find the laundry area, a guest bedroom with a bathroom, plus a bonus living room area that leads to the outside private, fenced-in patio area with a Coleman 6 person hot tub on cement pad. The backyard opens to community open space with evergreen trees. HVAC replaced in 2018. Newer washer/dryer. The family friendly community of Overlook has an abundance of community space with walking trails, brooks, playgrounds, a pool, and tennis courts. Community pool is well maintained, tennis courts are too. Clubhouse is available for functions. Plenty of tot lots throughout. The management company is exceptional with great upkeep on the landscaping, snow removal and common grounds. Very convenient location, easy commuting, access to highways and to shopping/restaurants. Van Dorn Metro close by. Springfield Town Center is just a short drive. Come see your new home today!
SPRINGFIELD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

409 Old Riverside

Must see this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath brick rowhouse with open floor plan spacious kitchen w/white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry, island and crown molding, gorgeous bathroom with furniture style vanity w/granite, ceramic floor, crown molding, linen closet, insulated tilt in windows and new front door w/storm door, enjoy the finished basement with open family room, full bath, laundry rm. w/brand new W/D, covered stone front porch, covered rear deck w/ceiling fan, set up as Tiki bar and a few steps down to a paver patio for fire pit or your choice of seating, storage shed, fenced front and rear yards, with private paved parking. This house is ready for your all your entertaining or just relaxing at home nothing to do but move in, All located in Anne Arundel County School system close to everything.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Powell Mountain Lane

Gorgeous 4-acre wooded lot backs to strip of National Forest and then the Shenandoah River. Just 2.5 miles from Woodstock. Build your dream home in the mountains, yet just a short drive to the quaint, historic town of Woodstock (no....not the Rock and Roll Woodstock of the 60's). Secluded location with just a few neighbors in the entire neighborhood. Game and wildlife galore...hunt from your backyard. And the property joins the George Washington National Forest, which is a strip of land separating the lot from the beautiful North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Great smallmouth bass fishing! Listing agent can provide detailed maps of exact location of lot for drive-by viewing. Call first please before walking the lot....Listing Agent can meet you at the property to show approximate boundaries. This is a really nice parcel of land in a fantastic location!
WOODSTOCK, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3400 Rockford Road

HERE YOU GO! 215 prime acres along the Cacapon River, 5 fields of varying sizes 60 acres total, Mature hardwood forest, 1/2 mile of river front, large barn, road system within land, beautiful views, Easily accessed from Berkeley Springs WV, would make a fantastic camp ground, hunting club, development property, ultimate get-a-way. Call Today!
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21554 Bar Neck Cove Road

Beautiful Tilghman Island Waterfront on Black Walnut Cove. This well-maintained home has three bedrooms one-and-a-half bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Water views from almost all windows in the home from which you will enjoy the most fabulous sunsets on the shore. Home includes wood burning fireplace in living room, stainless steel appliances and gas range in the kitchen. The separate out building offers many potential uses.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3521 Marcey Creek Road

Fall in love with this spacious and newly renovated 3-level townhome with over 2400 living sq ft attractively located close to shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Be fascinated by this charmer with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. From the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops to the open living room/ dining room combo, this one is a stunner. Upper level features 3 full bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom. Move the fun down to the fully finished basement with a rec room and half bath. Large and spacious deck so you can enjoy endless summers and beautiful autumn nights makes this home a true winner. Will not last long!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8347 Streamwood Drive

Hosted Open House on Saturday, December 7th from 2pm-4pmThis home has been immaculately maintained and recently updated. The next lucky buyer will not have to worry about much maintenance if any for a very long time. This home now has a new roof, all new windows and all new luxury flooring throughout to include luxury vinyl plank and new carpet! The next buyer will enjoy an open kitchen concept, two separate decks, and a large flat usable rear yard. These nice attributes really make this home a true entertainer+GGs delight! Spacious split level home with three bedrooms on the second level. The primary bedroom features an ensuite bath and its only private rear deck! Two additional bedrooms that share a nice updated hall bath. Huge lower level rec room that is only limited by the next buyer+GGs imagination. Come take a look you will be glad you did!This property is a Direct Access listing. Direct Access allows potential buyers to tour our vacant listings with or without the assistance of an agent. Once you identify a Direct Access home you want to see, you're prompted to verify ID, then use the app to unlock the door and tour it at your convenience. Homes with Direct Access are available from 8am-8pm.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2531 Hermitage Rd

This home conveys quality craftsmanship with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, a gas burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings and an open spacious floorplan with abundant light. Nested on 1.9 acres in Augusta County?s Waynesboro, this home built in 2018 is magnificent. The main floor features four bedrooms and two and a half baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, screened porch and two car garage. The designer kitchen has a large center island, granite countertops, striking white cabinetry with under cabinet lighting. The primary suite includes a modern bath and frameless shower, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. The over 2,200 SQFT unfinished walk-out basement is yours to design and build out to your liking. The exterior is Hardie-Plank and stone. This home really has it all! Easy access to the town of Waynesboro and Fishersville.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4499 N Blue Ridge Turnpike

Extremely well-maintained home on 5+ acres located in Madison County. Highly desired area off of Rt 231, providing short travel to local attractions, including hiking, river fishing, Graves Mountain Lodge, wineries, breweries and more! This elevated lot provides seasonal mountain views, one of which is Old Rag Mtn. The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Room and options to change or rotate your living space as wanted. The family room gives a rustic feel and has a lovely woodstove to enjoy on those cold winter days. With over 2,000 square feet, one level living, the layout provides a generous amount of space. Competitive pricing to allow personal updates/touches for the new owner(s). Recent updates include, but not limited to, new roof in 2020, newly poured patio, fully updated bathroom, updated mud room, updated family room and more! Come see what this home has to offer!
MADISON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5619 Ridge View Drive

Dreams DO Come True!! Here's the best gift of the season: This wonderful, not-to-be-missed home, sits in a community which offers close-in convenience but rural tranquility as it is surrounded by parkland. Watch wildlife roam amid the common area and parkland from your deck. With three levels of renovated living space, and recent roof, furnace, hwh, flooring and bathroom upgrades, this home is charming and offers great move-in-ready value. This Blair model has 2061 sf, and features an updated eat-in Kitchen with big Box Window, newer appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, and beautiful cherry cabs with under mount lighting. The over-sized Dining Room is between the Kitchen and Living Room, making entertainment efficient and convenient for the chef. One step down is the large sun-filled 19 x 12 Living Room with hardwood flooring and high ceiling. Access the large deck through the sliding glass doors and enjoy a wonderful view of Mother Nature year round. The upper level is host to the Primary Bedroom and two other good-sized bedrooms and two full-sized updated baths. Closets are generous and the natural lighting excellent. The lower level has space for everyone: a big Family Room with wood- burning fireplace, a "bonus area" which can be your home office, fitness area, or, play area for children. (EXCUSE US, we are moving, but imagine the room totally empty!) The Laundry/Storage area has tons of space and the full-size Whirlpool appliances are about 5 yrs old. There is a half bath and also under step storage as well as an easily accessible hvac/hwh closet. Through the sliding glass door is a private and enclosed rear yard featuring a brick patio but there is enough green space to delight any gardener. One designated parking space conveys but a second space is typically available for the home owner's use. (Unassigned.) Located between two Metro Stations, and with bus service available, this location is an easy commute into D.C., The Pentagon, Amazon's National Landing, Alexandria, Springfield, or Ft. Belvoir! Don't miss this wonderful Loftridge home! Note: the owner is offering a $1500 carpet allowance at settlement for the upper level carpeting replacement. First showing to be Friday, 10am.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

416 Sunset Lane

Well maintained Cape Cod home on picturesque tree-lined street. Features one floor living with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood flooring, carport, full basement and more. Second floor provides great potential for additional living space, just needs a heat source such as a mini-split heat pump. Excellent opportunity! Call today for a showing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

601 S Bentalou Street

Investor's delight!! This property is fully gutted and ready to go, no utilities are on You will need a flash light . This is a total rehad. You can also inquire about 601 S. Bentalou, owner is willing to sell both under a reasonable package deal. 601 you will need a screw gun and your own lighting Sentrilock is required for 603.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5770 Indian Cedar

COME SEE THIS COMPLETELY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL 2 1/2 BATH END UNIT TOWN HOME IN MOUNTAIN VILLAGE! READY TO MOVE IN!!! ALL NEW KITCHEN. NEW APPLIANCES. ALL BATHROOMS REMODELED. NEW WASHER/DRYER. NEW CARPET. NEW PAINT. GARDEN TUB INMASTER BATH. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. 4TH BEDROOM AND FAMILY ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL. COMMUNITY POOL. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS.SELLER REQUESTS SETTLEMENT TO BE HANDLED BY LAWYERS SIGNATURE SETTLEMENTS IN FREDERICK.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10 Vassar Circle

LAST ONE! Construction is complete and it's ready for move-in! A full custom home in Glen Echo by award-winning team of developer Aaron Hirsch, Claude Lapp Architects, and builder McFarland Woods. Four bedrooms and three and a half baths and a screened porch. This home offer thoughtfully designed space at a nice price. Carefully considered details are everywhere, from the Thermador appliances in the kitchen to the Pinterest-worthy mudroom and custom pantry cabinets. This house is engineered to be flooded with light, including the lower level which could never rightly be called a basement. Upstairs has a generous master bedroom suite, master bath with a massive dual shower/rain shower and two walk-in closets. Two other bedrooms share a dual sink hallway bath. The second floor also includes a laundry room so big and airy that it begs for more: art studio? Craft room? Yes! The main level has a great room with coffered ceiling and fireplace, plus an eat-in kitchen, that mudroom with extra storage, dining/den, foyer and powder room, along with two porches. The lower level includes an Au Pair bedroom/bath along with bonus/gym/office space and large luminous rec room. Outside features a privacy fence, rain garden, and generous plantings. Glen Echo is a tight knit community where you want to know your neighbors, a community newspaper hits your actual mailbox once a month, and town festivities line the annual calendar. Adjacent Glen Echo Park offers a plethora of arts activities, camps, and festivals. Easy access to VA and DC too. Bike all the way to work downtown on bike paths or get out your kayak and enjoy the Potomac and C&O canal via nearby access paths. Best of all are the state's top-rated public schools Bannockburn (#1 elementary school in MD) as well as Pyle and Whitman. OPEN SAT 12/4 1-3PM.
GLEN ECHO, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13529 Bentley Circle

Welcome home. This beautiful three-level townhome in the heart of Woodbridge's Lake Ridge area in Rollingwood Village has been updated and is move-in ready. The main level features a large living room with built-in shelving, separate dining room, 1/2 bath, and eat-in kitchen with bright white cabinets and granite countertops. Upstairs you will find the owner+GGs suite with a walk-in closet, upgraded bathroom, and two more bedrooms. The lower level includes a recreation room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace, half bath, and separate utility room. Lots of storage! Fenced in backyard. Conveniently located, close to shopping, restaurants, and more. Don't miss this opportunity to own a home so close to I-95, Potomac Mills, and Prince William Parkway!
WOODBRIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

26 Norford Dr

Ruckersville convenience with quick access to Rt 29 for north/south travels. Two-story home with three bedrooms, two full baths and a powder room. Attached two-car garage. Located in Oxford Hills with state-maintained roads, public water, high speed internet. Open floor plan on the main level with a walkout slider to the back yard. The upper level has 3 bedrooms, two full baths, laundry and a finished storage room. Ready for new memories.,Formica Counter,White Cabinets.
RUCKERSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy