6432 Old Landover Road

Dreams DO Come True!! Here's the best gift of the season: This wonderful, not-to-be-missed home, sits in a community which offers close-in convenience but rural tranquility as it is surrounded by parkland. Watch wildlife roam amid the common area and parkland from your deck. With three levels of renovated living space, and recent roof, furnace, hwh, flooring and bathroom upgrades, this home is charming and offers great move-in-ready value. This Blair model has 2061 sf, and features an updated eat-in Kitchen with big Box Window, newer appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, and beautiful cherry cabs with under mount lighting. The over-sized Dining Room is between the Kitchen and Living Room, making entertainment efficient and convenient for the chef. One step down is the large sun-filled 19 x 12 Living Room with hardwood flooring and high ceiling. Access the large deck through the sliding glass doors and enjoy a wonderful view of Mother Nature year round. The upper level is host to the Primary Bedroom and two other good-sized bedrooms and two full-sized updated baths. Closets are generous and the natural lighting excellent. The lower level has space for everyone: a big Family Room with wood- burning fireplace, a "bonus area" which can be your home office, fitness area, or, play area for children. (EXCUSE US, we are moving, but imagine the room totally empty!) The Laundry/Storage area has tons of space and the full-size Whirlpool appliances are about 5 yrs old. There is a half bath and also under step storage as well as an easily accessible hvac/hwh closet. Through the sliding glass door is a private and enclosed rear yard featuring a brick patio but there is enough green space to delight any gardener. One designated parking space conveys but a second space is typically available for the home owner's use. (Unassigned.) Located between two Metro Stations, and with bus service available, this location is an easy commute into D.C., The Pentagon, Amazon's National Landing, Alexandria, Springfield, or Ft. Belvoir! Don't miss this wonderful Loftridge home! Note: the owner is offering a $1500 carpet allowance at settlement for the upper level carpeting replacement. First showing to be Friday, 10am.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO