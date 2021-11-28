ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

322 Riverdale Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease contact listing agent for Sellers contact information. Entry only Helpful info:Messick & Associates Inc Consulting Engineers located in AnnapolisServices include but not limited to: Construction management, land development & redevelopment, percolation testing, permit processing, planners, surveyors,...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

LOT 39 Bear Ridge Road

Mountain top living on an affordable budget. Long and TALL 10-acre mountain parcel located deep in the heart of the Potomac Highlands. Offering the perfect perch overlooking the valley and surrounding mountains. Plenty of outdoor recreation available with wildlife in every direction. Get started enjoying the laid back West Virginia mountain lifestyle you have been craving. It+GGs easy, just a mere 2.5 hours from almost any location in the vicinity of Washington DC. Time to hit the woods and never look back!
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1834 Belmont Road NW

Situated on a quiet tree-lined Belmont Road in the heart of Adams Morgan and the Kalorama neighborhood, this historic four-level all brick Georgian-style 20-foot wide manse was finely crafted in 1910 with friezes, reliefs, pediments, cornice embellishments, and two large bay windows. The original grand staircase is crowned with a skylight, and large colonial-styled windows throughout allow abundant natural light into spacious interiors with 10-foot ceilings. Well preserved in period 1910 splendor, distinguished and illustrious features include a vestibule, wainscoting, leaded glass, original oak floors with in-laid border, 4-fireplaces, solid wood doors and pocket doors, and operable transoms. The original walk-through Butler+GGs Pantry is sided by the kitchen and dining room with pivot door access. The updated 2019 kitchen has a natural gas cooktop and oven, granite countertops, mission-style cabinetry, and a subway tile backsplash with under cabinet lighting. Outside, two rear decks including one off of the kitchen, and another off of the study that offers spectacular outdoor living, dining, and entertaining. A south sun-facing garden and off-street two-car parking in the rear complete the distinguished main residence, while downstairs, a private 1,200 square foot two-bedroom in-law apartment offers two bedrooms, full kitchen, laundry, and a walk-out garden at sidewalk-level with separate front and rear entrances for a total 4,782 square feet of above grade living on 4 levels.Additional upgrades include upper roof; replaced in 2018 with a Thermoplastic Polyolefin TPO single-ply membrane system with a lifespan of up to 30 years. Enjoy an upgraded 2016 Space-Pak, 4-ton AC system with inconspicuous ducts, and a brand new 2021 gas-fired circulating hot water boiler that makes the most comfortable winter heating with no loss of humidity.Walk or stroll to nearby amenities including parks, bars, restaurants, groceries, and nearby Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan Metro is just 15 minutes away. Come home to a stately Capital City residence on a leafy center-block row house with mature trees, tucked away from traffic and city noise, yet conveniently located close to the vibrancy of Adams Morgan with easy access to everything Washington, DC has to offer.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1800 Philadelphia Avenue , #11

Rare opportunity to own your own fully equipped turn key fully operational carry out restaurant in Ocean City. Ample parking, a few seats inside but being Sold as a carryout/delivery type restaurant. Walk in today and start running your business tomorrow. Truly includes every piece of equipment ready to start you own business. Great location just off the boardwalk in Ocean City, Between 18th and 19th street and between Baltimore and Philadelphia Avenue. Call listing agent for all showings. Must accompany. THIS SALE DOES NOT INCLUDE THE REAL ESTATE. SUBJECT TO ACCEPTING THE CURRENT LEASE AGREEMENT.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

909 N Carrollton Avenue

Calling all investors! Huge 3 units building Only cash or hard money is an acceptable form of financing. Sold as is. Listing courtesy of Kosoy Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-03T06:55:24.283.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonconforming Use#Tesla Realty Group#Llc#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Powell Mountain Lane

Gorgeous 4-acre wooded lot backs to strip of National Forest and then the Shenandoah River. Just 2.5 miles from Woodstock. Build your dream home in the mountains, yet just a short drive to the quaint, historic town of Woodstock (no....not the Rock and Roll Woodstock of the 60's). Secluded location with just a few neighbors in the entire neighborhood. Game and wildlife galore...hunt from your backyard. And the property joins the George Washington National Forest, which is a strip of land separating the lot from the beautiful North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Great smallmouth bass fishing! Listing agent can provide detailed maps of exact location of lot for drive-by viewing. Call first please before walking the lot....Listing Agent can meet you at the property to show approximate boundaries. This is a really nice parcel of land in a fantastic location!
WOODSTOCK, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot I Blundell Hollow Rd , I

Rare opportunity! 13-acre lot loaded with possibilities! Zoned A-1 with many possibilities including but not limited to single family home, winery, or farm! Located less than a mile off of 151. Thriving area, great for residing, business, development, you name it! Mountain views and privacy abound.,Spirit Trail, Lot I. Listing...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3400 Rockford Road

HERE YOU GO! 215 prime acres along the Cacapon River, 5 fields of varying sizes 60 acres total, Mature hardwood forest, 1/2 mile of river front, large barn, road system within land, beautiful views, Easily accessed from Berkeley Springs WV, would make a fantastic camp ground, hunting club, development property, ultimate get-a-way. Call Today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6385 Hawk View Lane

Welcome Home to your beautiful, end unit townhome in desirable Overlook! The corner lot is nicely landscaped with a beautiful tree, shrubs and plants. Enjoy the panoramic views of the community in one of the 3 outdoor areas, including a private deck for the extra large primary bedroom on the top level. This home is boasting with natural light throughout the 3 levels streaming in through the large windows and sliding glass doors. The tray ceilings in the dining room & primary bedroom, along with the crown molding throughout the living room and dining room, plus various architectural features on the main level, including columns and french doors to den, elevate this beautiful home. A gas fireplace with 2 sides is located in the main living space. The second floor, or main level, has an open floor plan and is spacious, with a large wrap around deck on the back with amazing views. The kitchen has Granite countertops, new sink, and backsplash. On the entry level you will find the laundry area, a guest bedroom with a bathroom, plus a bonus living room area that leads to the outside private, fenced-in patio area with a Coleman 6 person hot tub on cement pad. The backyard opens to community open space with evergreen trees. HVAC replaced in 2018. Newer washer/dryer. The family friendly community of Overlook has an abundance of community space with walking trails, brooks, playgrounds, a pool, and tennis courts. Community pool is well maintained, tennis courts are too. Clubhouse is available for functions. Plenty of tot lots throughout. The management company is exceptional with great upkeep on the landscaping, snow removal and common grounds. Very convenient location, easy commuting, access to highways and to shopping/restaurants. Van Dorn Metro close by. Springfield Town Center is just a short drive. Come see your new home today!
SPRINGFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

416 Sunset Lane

Well maintained Cape Cod home on picturesque tree-lined street. Features one floor living with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood flooring, carport, full basement and more. Second floor provides great potential for additional living space, just needs a heat source such as a mini-split heat pump. Excellent opportunity! Call today for a showing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

603 S Bentalou Street

Investor's delight!! This property is already framed up ready to go, no utilities are on You will need a flash light and no access to basement, however basement has been dug out. This is a total rehad. You can also inquire about 601 S. Bentalou, owner is willing to sell both under a reasonable package deal. Sentrilock is required for 603 and for 601 you will need a screw gun and your own lighting.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3521 Marcey Creek Road

Fall in love with this spacious and newly renovated 3-level townhome with over 2400 living sq ft attractively located close to shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Be fascinated by this charmer with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. From the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops to the open living room/ dining room combo, this one is a stunner. Upper level features 3 full bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom. Move the fun down to the fully finished basement with a rec room and half bath. Large and spacious deck so you can enjoy endless summers and beautiful autumn nights makes this home a true winner. Will not last long!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

409 Old Riverside

Must see this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath brick rowhouse with open floor plan spacious kitchen w/white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry, island and crown molding, gorgeous bathroom with furniture style vanity w/granite, ceramic floor, crown molding, linen closet, insulated tilt in windows and new front door w/storm door, enjoy the finished basement with open family room, full bath, laundry rm. w/brand new W/D, covered stone front porch, covered rear deck w/ceiling fan, set up as Tiki bar and a few steps down to a paver patio for fire pit or your choice of seating, storage shed, fenced front and rear yards, with private paved parking. This house is ready for your all your entertaining or just relaxing at home nothing to do but move in, All located in Anne Arundel County School system close to everything.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Edgewood Avenue

Attention Investors or first time home builder bring your builder nice lot in the city limits waiting on you !5,000 sq ft. Listing courtesy of Exit On The Bay. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-03T09:52:06.407.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21554 Bar Neck Cove Road

Beautiful Tilghman Island Waterfront on Black Walnut Cove. This well-maintained home has three bedrooms one-and-a-half bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Water views from almost all windows in the home from which you will enjoy the most fabulous sunsets on the shore. Home includes wood burning fireplace in living room, stainless steel appliances and gas range in the kitchen. The separate out building offers many potential uses.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6313 Manchester Way

Elegant move-in ready home inside the Beltway. Perfect for the holidays! Enjoy this park-like setting with expansive views of woods and sunshine, yet with incredibly easy convenience to all major commuter routes, public transit, shopping and restaurants. This home offers gorgeous hardwood floors on all levels, renovated gourmet kitchen, Carrara marble foyer (level entrance to the home, no steps!). Show-stopper kitchen with 6-burner gas range, other top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, and pantry nook. Throughout the home are custom trim, recessed lighting , newer tilt-in windows. 2 Master Suites on the second level, each with private bath and extra-large walk-in closet. 3rd large BR on upper level (4th level) with walk-in-closet and full bath. Lower level has a wet bar, large recreation space, laundry room with additional storage/work shop space. All rooms are very spacious, and there is tons of storage on each level of the townhome. This winter enjoy the convenience of 3 gas fireplaces. Sought-after neighborhood. +++ TOTAL 3595 SF backs to park, including main level and above (2422 sf), rec room (463 sf), deck and brick patio (470 sf) , and garage (240 sf). +++ This particular home is situated in one of the best spots of the desirable Landmark Mews community -- It's one of the few homes backing to parkland. Furthermore, the owner of this home will enjoy the convenience of having Visitor parking just in front of the home, and and quick reach to the public bus stop located at the entrance to the community. +++ Planned and approved development of Landmark Mall and the surrounding area have the potential to create significant value over the next 5+ years by creating a new mixed-use, walkable urban village expected to benefit the residents of Landmark Mews.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

27755 James Road

Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Rambler located in the heart of Mechanicsville. Very private lot with no neighbors to the left and rear of the property. Features include hard wood flooring, fireplace, updated bedroom including ship-lap accent wall as well as a barn-door style window covering, wrap around deck and a large drive-in workshop. Schedule your viewing today!
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Leland Rd

This Beautiful Waterfront lot has 168 feet of frontage on the Rappahannock River! This lot already has the Rip Rap installed, a New 80 foot long Pier, a new gravel driveway, cleared area for your new home site, approved for a 4 bedroom conventional septic system and it has the some of the best Sunset Views on Rivah! This private8 parcel subdivision also has its own boat ramp for the property owners use only. Bring your own builder and start making memories with your family! Just a short 15-20 minute drive to the towns of Kilmarnock, Whitestone and Irvington with plenty of restaurants, shops, wineries, movie theaters and a hospital. Only about 5miles to the pristine Belle Isle State Park.
LANCASTER, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6018 Basingstoke Court

Fantastic end unit right next to the common area and playground! Fully finished basement. Huge deck in the back yard is great for entertaining. Large master bedroom. Spacious kitchen. Two assigned parking spots. The community is adjacent to the Cub Run Stream Valley Park which has 6.6 miles of trails. and convenient to major commuter roads, schools, parks and shopping. Close to Wegman's, Giant and Trader Joe's. Minutes to Braddock rd, Rt29, Rt28, Rt50 and I66! Less than a mile to the fire-station saves you money on home insurance. Both sheds convey.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21767 Leatherleaf Circle

Rare opportunity to own a stunningly renovated 3 level townhome ** Modern design with contemporary open floor plan ** Abundance of natural light fills this home with warmth and sunshine ** Updates include paint, flooring, backsplash and designer light fixtures throughout ** This home has it all- kitchen dining combo leading to lovely rear deck and yard ** Open living floor plan ** Spacious en suite bedrooms ** 3 finished levels ** front loading 1 car garage **
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

317 13TH Street SE

This home+GGs bright and airy 1920s footprint surpasses all expectations with a rear extension that expands past any other house on the block. The gracious kitchen has plenty of space for entertaining and a seamless flow out to the back patio for dining, lounging or game-day grilling. Upstairs you+GGll find three generous rooms +GG flexible as bedrooms or office space - with two full bathrooms and laundry.A separate basement apartment lives larger than most units with 2 rooms and 2 bathrooms, full kitchen and living area. The home comes equipped with coveted off-street parking, but we bet you+GGll ditch the car and walk a few short blocks to Eastern Market, Barrack+GGs Row, the Metro, and The Roost. You+GGre just a quick jaunt to Trader Joe+GGs and the brand new Safeway as well as idyllic Lincoln Park. Welcome to life on the Hill.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy