321 Tournament Circle

Situated on a quiet tree-lined Belmont Road in the heart of Adams Morgan and the Kalorama neighborhood, this historic four-level all brick Georgian-style 20-foot wide manse was finely crafted in 1910 with friezes, reliefs, pediments, cornice embellishments, and two large bay windows. The original grand staircase is crowned with a skylight, and large colonial-styled windows throughout allow abundant natural light into spacious interiors with 10-foot ceilings. Well preserved in period 1910 splendor, distinguished and illustrious features include a vestibule, wainscoting, leaded glass, original oak floors with in-laid border, 4-fireplaces, solid wood doors and pocket doors, and operable transoms. The original walk-through Butler+GGs Pantry is sided by the kitchen and dining room with pivot door access. The updated 2019 kitchen has a natural gas cooktop and oven, granite countertops, mission-style cabinetry, and a subway tile backsplash with under cabinet lighting. Outside, two rear decks including one off of the kitchen, and another off of the study that offers spectacular outdoor living, dining, and entertaining. A south sun-facing garden and off-street two-car parking in the rear complete the distinguished main residence, while downstairs, a private 1,200 square foot two-bedroom in-law apartment offers two bedrooms, full kitchen, laundry, and a walk-out garden at sidewalk-level with separate front and rear entrances for a total 4,782 square feet of above grade living on 4 levels.Additional upgrades include upper roof; replaced in 2018 with a Thermoplastic Polyolefin TPO single-ply membrane system with a lifespan of up to 30 years. Enjoy an upgraded 2016 Space-Pak, 4-ton AC system with inconspicuous ducts, and a brand new 2021 gas-fired circulating hot water boiler that makes the most comfortable winter heating with no loss of humidity.Walk or stroll to nearby amenities including parks, bars, restaurants, groceries, and nearby Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan Metro is just 15 minutes away. Come home to a stately Capital City residence on a leafy center-block row house with mature trees, tucked away from traffic and city noise, yet conveniently located close to the vibrancy of Adams Morgan with easy access to everything Washington, DC has to offer.
Comments / 0