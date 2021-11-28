321 Tournament Circle

Welcome Home to your beautiful, end unit townhome in desirable Overlook! The corner lot is nicely landscaped with a beautiful tree, shrubs and plants. Enjoy the panoramic views of the community in one of the 3 outdoor areas, including a private deck for the extra large primary bedroom on the top level. This home is boasting with natural light throughout the 3 levels streaming in through the large windows and sliding glass doors. The tray ceilings in the dining room & primary bedroom, along with the crown molding throughout the living room and dining room, plus various architectural features on the main level, including columns and french doors to den, elevate this beautiful home. A gas fireplace with 2 sides is located in the main living space. The second floor, or main level, has an open floor plan and is spacious, with a large wrap around deck on the back with amazing views. The kitchen has Granite countertops, new sink, and backsplash. On the entry level you will find the laundry area, a guest bedroom with a bathroom, plus a bonus living room area that leads to the outside private, fenced-in patio area with a Coleman 6 person hot tub on cement pad. The backyard opens to community open space with evergreen trees. HVAC replaced in 2018. Newer washer/dryer. The family friendly community of Overlook has an abundance of community space with walking trails, brooks, playgrounds, a pool, and tennis courts. Community pool is well maintained, tennis courts are too. Clubhouse is available for functions. Plenty of tot lots throughout. The management company is exceptional with great upkeep on the landscaping, snow removal and common grounds. Very convenient location, easy commuting, access to highways and to shopping/restaurants. Van Dorn Metro close by. Springfield Town Center is just a short drive. Come see your new home today!

SPRINGFIELD, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO