ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Night' game

By The Associated Press
Daily Progress
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The winning numbers in Saturday evening's...

dailyprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Congress passes short-term funding bill to avert shutdown

Washington — Both chambers of Congress on Thursday passed a stopgap measure that will fund federal agencies into mid-February, sending the legislation to President Biden's desk and avoiding a holiday season partial shutdown. The measure passed the Senate 69-28 with substantial GOP support, hours after passing the House 221-212. Congressman...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Biden outlines new steps to combat Covid through winter months

(CNN) — President Joe Biden announced a new strategy Thursday aimed at fighting a potential winter surge of Covid-19 without enacting unpopular lockdowns as the pandemic approaches its two-year mark. Biden's multi-pronged approach puts a heavy emphasis on expanding vaccinations to the remaining Americans who have resisted getting shots, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Virginia Lottery
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. Tensions between Russia and the West have...
POLITICS
NBC News

Omicron variant drives fourth Covid wave in South Africa

South Africa is being hit by a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections driven by the omicron variant which has been detected in seven of the country's nine provinces, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday. Omicron, which has raised global fears of a surge in infections, was first detected in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy