Take a bow, Borghi. The Cougars’ standout tailback had his most productive rushing outing of an exceptional four-year stay on the Palouse, racking up 139 yards on 16 carries (an average of 8.7 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns to push his career scoring total to 39 TDs, the second most in program history. Borghi tallied five carries that went 10 yards or longer, including a 43-yard third-quarter outside run in which he showed off his next-level acceleration.

