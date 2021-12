He has won six national championships since becoming Alabama’s head coach in 2007. When it comes to football, fans believe nothing is superior to Nick Saban. The 70-year-old has proven them right as he is one of the greatest coaches of his generation. He has a team that does not fit the standard of recent ones, but the Crimson Tide has an opportunity to capture a Southeastern Conference Championship and go to the College Football Playoff. Saban has overcome hurdles, but he faces on Saturday that has bested him four times since ’07.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO