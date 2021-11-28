polzin jump photo 11-27

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost longtime head coach Brian Kelly to LSU. As details about Kelly’s contract with the Tigers emerge and Kelly himself prepares to head to Baton Rouge, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick revealed a shady move pulled by Kelly during the whole process. Hmmm, interesting....
Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
In the tidal wave that Brian Kelly leaves at Notre Dame upon him taking the LSU job we’ve heard from the first member of the Fighting Irish coaching staff in regards to the move. Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian took to Twitter to share the following in the...
There’s no love lost for Ohio State within the Harbaugh family – especially since Jim Harbaugh is the Michigan head coach. So it should be no surprise that his brother John Harbaugh had a message for Ohio State fans after their loss to the Wolverines last weekend. In a recent...
Luke Fickell isn't focused on the head coaching vacancy at Notre Dame. Not yet at least. The University of Cincinnati football coach, who has been linked to the Fighting Irish job since Brian Kelly left South Bend to take over the LSU program, said Tuesday his only focus is on Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston at Nippert Stadium.
New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
It's late in the college football season, which means that there are plenty of rumors regarding whether Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will be sticking around in South Bend next year. It looks like he'll be giving it another go. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports that Kelly will...
Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
Former five-star recruit and TCU running back Zach Evans entered the transfer portal on Monday. The most prized signee of the Horned Frogs’ 2020 class appears to be on his way out. But, TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson may try to talk him off that ledge. The Hall-of-Fame RB was in...
