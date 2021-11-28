ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRILLER FIGHT CLUB: TRIAD COMBAT WITH FRANK MIR & MIKE PERRY – FIGHT CARD AND RESULTS

Cover picture for the articleThis evening, on November 27, Triller Fight Club will host the martial arts event Triad Combat which will take place in Arlington, Texas and will be held in the Globe Life Field arena. Triad Combat is intended to act as a mix between boxing and MMA, thus making it...

Tonight from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Triller played host to Triad Combat: Mir vs. Pulev live on pay-per-view. Triller brought to life their new concept for combat sports that they view as a hybrid between boxing and MMA. Under the Triad Combat rules, fighters compete in a triangular ring in two-minute rounds. The boxing/MMA hybrid comes into play with fighters having leeway for clinching and striking in the clinch.
