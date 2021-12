In advance of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Football Team, the Seattle Seahawks made several roster moves Saturday. For Hawks fans who have long wanted to see what Phil Haynes can do on the offensive line, he might get a chance on Monday after earning a promotion from the practice squad. It’s possible that Haynes could be filling a depth role behind Kyle Fuller on the roster, and as tends to be the case when it comes to personnel planning, the team has been tight lipped. As noted in the press release issued by the Hawks, Haynes takes the spot on the roster that was created when Jamarco Jones was moved to injured reserve with back issues. Jones has battled back issues for most of the season, so it’s possible he could return in a few weeks if his back heals up.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO