Xiaomi tweeted out a teaser about what they’re coming up with next in India. Based on the not so cryptic post, they are coming up with a new care program, putting repeated emphasis on the words “you” and “care”. And based on the attached image, it may be connected to a service type of feature. This most likely will be about an in-home repair service or anything related to repairs, although there are no definite and specific details so we’ll have to wait for an official announcement.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO