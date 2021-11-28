ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBBLER GAMES SHOOTOUT GAME 4: Hankins explodes for career-high 29 points to pace Patriots

By David Hughes/Tribune-Star
Terre Haute North High School boys basketball coach Todd Woelfle said none of his current athletes had ever played in Hulman Center before Saturday’s inaugural Gobbler Games Shootout.

The way their Game 4 turned out, however, the Patriots’ Mark Hankins may lobby school administrators to switch all home games from the North gym to the “House that Bird Built” for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

That’s because the 6-foot-5 senior erupted for a career-high 29 points — aided by 10-for-14 marksmanship from the field and 7-for-8 accuracy from the foul line — and grabbed eight rebounds to lead North past stubborn Evansville Central 60-50.

"Mark was very efficient tonight," Woelfle told the Tribune-Star. "He’s a smart player and we need him to play big for us. We’ve got to get some other guys going as well."

Reserve frontliner Ethan Scott did provide some of that offensive spark Saturday, shooting 5 for 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to tally 14 points.

Hankins hit his only two 3-point goals in the opening three minutes to give Woelfle’s squad a 6-2 advantage. After Evansville Central’s Brady Cato drilled a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter, the Patriots benefited from consecutive baskets by Hankins and Scott (twice) to take a 14-5 lead into the second period.

Blake Herdes, who finished with 25 points to pace the Bears, connected on two of his four treys in the second quarter. But North remained on top 29-17 at halftime.

The Patriots lost some ground in the third frame — largely because of 12 points by the suddenly hot Herdes — but still maintained a 42-34 cushion heading into the final eight minutes.

North boosted its margin to 11 points at 48-37 after a pair of free throws by Scott and an inside fielder by Scott with 6:03 remaining.

Then the out-of-towners made a run that probably put a dash of fear into the Thanksgiving-stuffed North fans, pulling within 49-43 and 51-45, before the Patriots went on a 9-5 run of their own to seal the outcome.

"We just need to clean some things up," Woelfle assessed. "I thought we played well in segments, but it’s the little things. . . . We’re fortunate Mark Hankins played the way that we needed him to play tonight.

"He was really good and Ethan Scott was tremendous for us off the bench."

Owning a 2-0 record isn’t making Woelfle think his Patriots are a perfect team, pointing out the Patriots’ 12 second-half turnovers against Evansville Central as an example.

"We’ve got to take care of the ball when teams turn up the [defensive] pressure," he emphasized. "We did at times tonight, but not enough. We can’t allow [opponents] to get back in the game.

"But the bottom line is, we are 2-0. So we’re off to a good start."

