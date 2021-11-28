GOBBLER GAMES SHOOTOUT GAME 5: Braves beat Barr-Reeve at buzzer

Amariyae Wilson said Saturday evening that he'd been hearing about Barr-Reeve ever since the schedule for the Gobbler Games Shootout had been released.

Most of the comments were sympathetic.

"I don't know if anybody gave us a chance [to win]," Terre Haute South's senior point guard said, after a last-second 3-pointer by Zayvion Baker enabled the Braves to knock off the perennial Class A powerhouse 39-38 in the fifth game of the day in Hulman Center. "That lit a fire under me, even [as long ago as] football season."

The Braves had dominated the third quarter of the game, and when Wilson drove for a basket to open the fourth quarter South had a 30-25 lead.

But although the Vikings lost three starters from their 2021 state championship team and had a fourth starter from that team go down with an apparent ankle injury less than three minutes into Saturday's game (and had two other players unavailable for other reasons), they still had "Barr-Reeve" on the front of their uniforms. They went on a 12-4 run of their own, capped when Kayden Graber — who hadn't had a good shooting night to that point — nailed back-to-back 3-pointers for a 34-34 tie and a 37-34 lead with 2:26 left in the game.

"A program like Barr-Reeve's that works [on basketball] 365 days a year is not going to give up and is going to make shots," South coach Maynard Lewis said later.

Xsa'Zion Rowe scored for the Braves to cut the lead to a point with a little over a minute left. A missed one-and-one opportunity for the Vikings gave South the ball with a chance to take the lead, but Donnie Miller — Barr-Reeve's unexpected hero for the day — stole it, and this time the Vikings made one of two free throws with 12 seconds left.

Wilson drove to the basket but missed. A collision between players fighting for the rebound allowed the ball to bounce to Baker at the 3-point line, and the sophomore buried his shot as the buzzer went off.

"Amazing. A surreal moment," Baker said after the game. "I'm happy for the team, because it was a team effort. I feel like anybody on the team would've hit that shot. The fact that it came down to me is amazing."

"[Baker] didn't have a great shooting night, but he hit the one we needed," said Lewis. "I knew he'd made it as soon as he released it."

The two teams combined to shoot 20% from the field in the first quarter. Barr-Reeve hit one of two free throws two minutes into the game — right before Hagen Knepp, who had scored 26 points in the Vikings' season opener, had to come out — and South was held scoreless until Baker hit his other 3-pointer in the game at the 2:36 mark.

There were four lead changes in the second quarter, but Barr-Reeve got its last nine points to take a 22-14 lead to the locker room. Miller, a junior varsity player pressed into service, scored eight points in the period for the Vikings.

The third quarter belonged to the Braves, however. Barr-Reeve had just four turnovers for the game, but three came as South scored the first 11 points of the second half to take a 25-22 lead. Miller hit from long range for a 25-25 tie, but Amariyae Wilson scored with an offensive rebound and T.J. Wilson added a free throw to give South a 28-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Amariyae Wilson led all scorers with 14 points while running the show for the Braves and Alvarez had a game-high nine rebounds. Miller scored 13 and Graber 11 for Barr-Reeve.

"We knew coming in we were facing a well disciplined team, so we had to be disciplined ourselves," Lewis said afterward. "[In the second half] we needed to move the ball better, and we got ourselves back in the game."

"We talked about physicality, rebounding and defense," Amariyae Wilson said. "I think we executed pretty darn well to come out with a win."

"Losing a kid the caliber of Hagen [Knepp] hurts, but I thought our kids really battled," said coach Josh Thompson of the Vikings. "We just got put in a position we've never been in [with this lineup]. We've got a lot of green kids, and that showed in the second half . . . but we had some kids really step up, and we'll learn from that. It was a valuable experience."

"I'm happy for the team," Lewis said. "They've really worked hard, and this was a great game."

"This makes us feel better about moving forward," Amariyae Wilson said, "to see how we grew as a team tonight."