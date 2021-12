Christmas is right around the corner, and organizations and churches are already pushing forward to make sure children far across the world will have a good holiday. LaGrange’s First Baptist Church on the Square served as the drop-off center for the Operation: Christmas Child program this year. The church’s members put together 908 boxes and collected 3,652 boxes from several participating organizations and churches to be sent to children overseas.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO