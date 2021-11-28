ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

4 Ways for a Portrait Photographer to Get a Different Look

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The modern world of portrait photography is very sterile. Modern photographers often shoot with cameras and lenses that get rid of all the fun. And then a portrait photographer often needs to spend hours grinding away in post-production to get what they want. But seriously, you don’t have to do it....

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

3 Wonderful Lenses for Wildlife Photographers and Birding You’ll Worship

There are lenses for wildlife photographers that stand out from the others. Some have the perfect combination of features to meet wildlife photographers’ needs. What are those needs? Well, they have to have fast autofocus. Plus they need to be sharp. But most importantly, they need a very far zoom range. Ideally, you’ll have as few changes to the aperture as possible, but that’s not always the case. We dove into our reviews index to find some of the best lenses for wildlife photographers and birding. Take a look!
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

3 Fantastic Lenses for Travel Photography with Your Sony Camera

The season for travel photography is quickly approaching! Besides taking all the safety precautions for a cold-weather trip or to a remote area, you’ll probably want to pack some great camera gear with you, too. Lucky for you, we know exactly what you need if you’ve got a Sony camera, and we’re rounding up some of the best lenses for travel photography. And we didn’t forget about you folks shooting with APS-C cameras either!
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

3 Great Lens Filters for Long Exposures Photographers Will Really Love

Neutral Density (ND) filters are typically used by photographers for long exposures. But some of them take it to the extreme. There are lots of great lens filters for long exposures, but some are better than others. Passionate photographers wanting to capture the sunset or sunrise will want to pay attention. We’ve tested a bunch, so we dove into our reviews index. Take a look at some of the best lens filters for long exposures.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

David Osborn Uses a Rare Method to Make His Painterly Photos

My name is David Osborn. I always I wanted to do ‘something’ artistic after school, so I spent my first year at art college studying fine art, however, combined with an inability to draw, fine art as a career seemed a bit optimistic and risky. The starving artist image never appealed. Studying graphic design was my compromise but spending weeks working on one project behind a desk was too slow. I’m an impatient personality. As result, I spent my time shooting photo-stories. Photography provided a more instant result, while being out and about in life with real people. This evolved into wanting to do news photography as a career.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portrait Photography#Portraits#Camera Lens#Lens Flare
The Phoblographer

How Rebecca Zagoory Avoids Photographing the “Ugly” World

My name is Rebecca Zagoory. As a photographer, the world around me does the talking; I am compelled to listen, watch, and then capture its moments. Or create new ones where none existed before. What sets my work apart is that, other than cropping, color correction, and the occasional overt use of color for intentional artistic purposes, all work is presented as captured in the lens and without external digital manipulation. The human eye and the brain’s susceptibility to illusion are my central pieces of equipment.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

NFT Photography: A Potentially Disastrous Move for Photographers

NFT photography is something I’ve grown more interested in as the scene has developed. Initially, I was skeptical about the movement. I saw it as a short-term fad that would allow photographers to make some (or lots) of cash and move on. But it seems like it’s here to stay. Actually, it looks like the whole industry of NFT photography is going to grow. But some photographers are pigeonholing themselves as NFT photographers, and I’m going to explain why they shouldn’t.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

4 Fantastic 24mm Lenses for Professional Photographers

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The 24mm lens is incredibly important for photography. Typically they’re used for landscapes, cityscapes, seascapes, astrophotography, and more. Also, we need them to have faster apertures. So we went through our archives and reviews index to find some of the best ones made. And we really, really liked these 24mm lenses.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

3 Pieces of Photography Gear I Dream of Owning Right Now!

As someone who travels a lot, it’s important I’m as light as possible when moving from one destination to another. Over the years, I’ve aimed to get my gear down to a minimum, and right now I have one camera body and one prime lens. But being a person who loves photography and its gear, I find myself craving more. With that, below is the current gear I find myself lusting after and wanting to buy.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
SONY
The Phoblographer

Robert Luxun Thinks The 40mm Focal Length Needs More Love

“if you’re not passionate with what you’re shooting, it’ll always show in your work,” says portrait and film photography aficionado Robert Luxun. What’s most interesting about his recent work is his choice of lens for portraits. While most portrait photographers these days would choose an 85mm or 105mm, Luxun prefers to go at least twice as wide and picks a 40mm Rokkor f2 as his primary choice. He’s also a big fan of Sony and the strides they’ve made in the mirrorless community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Phoblographer

Under $700: 3 Budget Macro Lenses for the Frugal Photographer

The best thing ever for a passionate photographer is finding a deal. And luckily, that’s possible in the macro photography world now. Macro lenses used to be specialized. But these days you can get those capabilities pretty cheaply. What’s more, you can go a lot with lenses like these. They’ve become wider and more versatile over the years. We dove into our Reviews Index to find exactly what you’re looking for. Take a look at some of the best budget macro lenses we’ve reviewed!
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Great holiday deals for photographers that you can get a jump start on

Black Friday is less than a week away, and there’s already some great deals out there for photographers! Check out some of our favorites below, and stay tuned next week as we uncover more deals as a part of our Holiday Shopping Guide. Featured deals for photographers. Excire. Deals end...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Nature and Landscape Photography with Fujifilm Cameras Just Got Better!

Since using their 200mm years ago, I’ve always wished for better lenses for nature and landscape photography with Fujifilm cameras. And luckily, the pandemic gave them to us. People were stuck inside or socially distancing. Birding, landscape photography, and nature photography became popular. Passionate photographers took up these wonderful lenses and shot photos. If you’re looking to go for a hike or heading out to the woods, the new Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD could be the perfect lens for you.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

How to Shoot Beautiful Street Photography With a Leica 28mm Lens

The 28mm lens is a classic focal length for many photographers. It’s true that 35mm and 50mm lenses tend to see more of the spotlight and are romanticized more often. But the 28mm lens embodies the truth that if your photos aren’t good enough, then you’re not close enough. If you’re shooting street photography, one of the best lenses you can grab is a Leica 28mm lens. In this guide, we’ll go through how to get the most from them!
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Female in Photo: 20 of the Best Women Photographers in 2021

I’m coming up on my fourth year writing for The Phoblographer. I’ve been nothing short of amazed at the standard of photography that’s gone to digital print throughout that time. It seems each year outdoes the last, with photographers constantly improving on the work from the year before. I also love that the amount of submissions we get from women photographers is steadily increasing, highlighting their voice in the space. In this piece, we’re going to focus on them and show you the best women photographers we’ve featured in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Phoblographer

The Largest Real-World Leica L Mount Lens Guide Is Right Here For You!

We just gave our Leica L-Mount lens guide a new coat of paint. And you can check it out right here! Lots of journalists contributed work to this guide over the years. As of today’s publishing, it contains 35 independently reviewed lenses for the Leica L-Mount. These lenses include options made officially by the three partners: Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma. You’ll find our table of contents, product images, snippets from our reviews, buy-links, and links to our full reviews to peruse.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

A Guide to Picking the Leica 35mm Lens You’ve Wanted

If you’re looking for a Leica 35mm lens, then we’ve got some great news for you. We’ve reviewed all of them! The M-mount is a mystery for so many photographers. It wrongfully gets scoffed although it’s highly capable. What’s more, it proves to us just how good the photographer is behind the camera too. However, for lots of photographers, it’s also an important tactile experience. Hold a Leica 35mm lens in your hand and you’ll probably never want to go back to the other Japanese-made products. We’re helping you make a better choice with this guide.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The 4 Best Weather Sealed Compact Cameras We’ve Tested and Loved

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Most of us have been there! Tons of situations arise that just need a good, weather-sealed, compact camera. Lots of our predecessors used them! 20 years after digital became the mainstay, most cameras are still not fully weather sealed. What’s more, compact cameras have mostly disappeared. But if you really want great weather-sealed compact cameras, look no further. We dove into our reviews index, and we found some of the best just for you.
WEATHER
The Phoblographer

Chart: The Look of Film Photography Explained in Terms of White Balance

How many of you can tell the difference between daylight white balance and shade or Tungsten?. When you think of daylight white balance, we’re positive that many of you have a tough time figuring it out. You’re probably shooting in auto white balance. And if you had to take an educated guess, you’d think that it would be a warm-toned balance. Daylight is indeed warmer than Tungsten, at least in terms of white balance. And the way that it works is that the two try to cancel each other out. Tungsten lights are pretty warm, so the white balance has to be very cool. Daylight is very cool, so the white balance needs to be warm. However, folks like their images to be even warmer. If this is all sounding confusing to you, then please check out our infographic below.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

This Mamiya 645 AF Kit is a Great Way to Get into Medium Format

If you’ve ever wanted to get into medium format cameras and have a single one to stick with you, then this is it. Lots of photographers say that you should get a 6×7 format camera. But the truth is that you can still make great work with a 645 camera. As a matter of fact, everyone that touts the 6×7 format would probably not mind owning a Contax 645. But if you’re not ready for that sort of plunge, there’s the Mamiya 645 AF in the Rare Camera Store. It’s in great condition, and photographers have used the lenses to do fantastic photos.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Quick Tips on Establishing a Connection with a Portrait Subject

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. The biggest problem for many photographers getting into portrait photography is establishing a connection. Lots of folks just don’t know how to do it. One of the best lessons my mentor taught me was to actually talk to folks. Photographers will traditionally just move someone around, turning them almost into a prop. Don’t do that. Show some dignity. Establish a connection of some sort. This is a guide for everyone who’s wanted to do that. If you’re a street photographer who captures people candidly but wants to take formal portraits, this is for you. If you’re just getting into portrait photography, then this is also for you. Here’s how you establish a connection with a portrait subject.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
246
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy