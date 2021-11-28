Paul D. Dentscheff 1960-2021

Paul Louis Hayes, 93, passed away peacefully at home on the family tree farm in Vader, Washington on Sept. 1, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, California in 1928 to proud Hungarian immigrant parents, Louis and Mary. Brother Joe followed shortly in 1930. The family lived in Venice Beach, where his father was a carpenter and his mother worked at the estate of silent screen movie star Marion Davies. The family worked hard with young Paul and Joe assisting their father in many construction projects. Although it was the height of the Great Depression, the family stayed close and strong with other relatives and immigrants in the community. There were also plenty of family adventures, such as road trips across the western states, including the 1939 San Francisco World’s Fair and seeing new “talkie” movies at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. In the early 1940s the family moved to the small resort community of Lake Elsinore, purchasing a fruit orchard property where young Paul began his love for the great outdoors and the farming lifestyle.

VADER, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO