Paul D. Dentscheff 1960-2021

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY — Paul D. Dentscheff, 60, passed away suddenly at his home, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. He was the son of Dr. Jordan Dentscheff M.D. and Elisabeth “Elly” Karavcheva Dentscheff. He was preceded in death by both. Mourning his loss are his son, Ryan, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Stawiski Dentscheff...

www.tribtoday.com

