SINGER: Time for the Dems to 'own' it

Niagara Gazette
 5 days ago

From the get-go Pres. Biden’s coterie began grousing about not getting enough from Trump’s administration in order to make a smooth transition and effective presidency. But how much help did Dems provide Trump both before and during his stint in the Oval Office? Not much. Impediments? Those they vouchsafed on a...

SFGate

We finally have a poll gauging Kamala Harris' support in 2024 if Biden doesn't run

Despite public assurances that President Joe Biden plans to seek re-election in 2024, there has been growing speculation in recent weeks that the president may step aside. Such chatter really started to take off when former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, a longtime Biden ally, said he was unsure whether Biden will run again. In a world where Biden doesn't run, it is reportedly likely that Vice President Kamala Harris would be challenged in a Democratic primary by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and possibly others.
MSNBC

The election debate Trump doesn't realize he's already lost

Spend enough time online and you'll inevitably see people challenging well-known rivals to grand debates. Most of the time, these folks believe something foolish, which does nothing to discourage them from daring high-profile foes to match wits in some public forum. When their challenges go ignored, and their would-be adversaries...
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
dallassun.com

Can Michelle Obama lead the Democrats to victory in 2024

At a time when people are asking how long Joe Biden can survive as president, who's best qualified to take on the Republicans in 2024? With VP Kamala Harris? poll numbers in the basement, Michelle Obama could be one to watch. Earlier this week, Business Insider proclaimed, with all the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
Washington Post

The big flaw in Trump’s legal strategy: Ex-presidents have no power

Over four years in the White House, President Donald Trump proved exceptionally adept at using his office to manipulate the legal system. But the Constitution gives no role — or powers — to ex-presidents. The result is that Trump’s run of evading accountability may finally be ending, as most recently shown by an appellate court’s skepticism Tuesday toward his attempt to block the House Jan. 6 Committee investigation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

