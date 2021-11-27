ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Cowboys take advantage of Oklahoma miscues to beat Sooners 37-33 in Bedlam

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners were able to collect a 33-24 lead in the third quarter taking advantage of a great play by Perrion Winfrey to force a safety and a muffed punt that was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown, but that was all the scoring the Sooners would get in the second half.

After putting up 24 points in the first half against the vaunted Oklahoma State defense, the Sooners’ offense was shut out in the second half as penalties, mental miscues, and the Oklahoma State defense kept Caleb Williams and the offense at bay.

Oklahoma State scored 13 unanswered points after the Sooners took their lead.

The Cowboys brought the game to within two points after a Spencer Sanders option run that went for 37 yards. Oklahoma was forced to punt on their next possession and the Sooners defense made yet another stop.

On the Cowboys’ ensuing punt, Eric Gray drifted back to the five-yard line and attempted to make the fair catch. The ball slipped through his hands and the Cowboys recovered inside the five-yard line. Three plays later, Jaylen Warren would put Oklahoma State ahead for good with a one-yard touchdown drive.

The Sooners couldn’t get anything going offensively until their final two drives. However, both ended on downs as Oklahoma couldn’t convert on fourth down to extend the drive.

On Oklahoma’s final drive of the night, Caleb Williams put the Sooners in scoring range with a 56-yard run to get Oklahoma to the Cowboys’ 24 yard-line. After a first down throw to Jadon Haselwood that was broken up at the catch point, Williams then went to Trevon West in the end zone who couldn’t complete the catch as he was obstructed by the Oklahoma State defender.

Oklahoma couldn’t overcome the no-call as Caleb Williams struggled to find a receiver to throw to on third down and then was sacked on fourth down.

There were a lot of issues in this game and the Sooners compiled them with a sloppy second half of football.

Caleb Williams was 20 of 39 for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Kennedy Brooks led the Sooners’ ground attack with 139 yards on 22 carries.

With the loss, the Oklahoma Sooners drop to 10-2 and are eliminated from Big 12 contention. The Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1) will take on the Baylor Bears (10-2) for the Big 12 championship next Saturday in Arlington.

Comments / 0

OKLAHOMA STATE
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKLAHOMA STATE
COLLEGE SPORTS
OKLAHOMA STATE
NFL
COLLEGE SPORTS
NOTRE DAME, IN
ALABAMA STATE
