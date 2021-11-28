ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Sunday GPS: Bigger Concern for Packers -- Rams or Rodgers' Injury?

By Clark Judge
TalkOfFameNetwork
TalkOfFameNetwork
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJkNB_0d8LoNdd00

GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEK

L.A. RAMS (7-3) @ GREEN BAY (8-3), 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Rams by 2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 35

The story: It’s always something with Aaron Rodgers. Now it’s a fractured toe that kept him out of practice last week, with Jordan Love taking the first-team snaps. Unusual? Not really. Rodgers practiced just once since returning from the COVID reserve list on Nov. 13, yet he threw four TD passes last weekend. “It comes down to managing the pain,” he said. Now it comes down to managing the Rams, in a tailspin before last weekend's bye. They lost their last two by a combined score of 59-26.

Something to consider: Green Bay won its last nine home games, the longest active winning streak in the NFL. It also won 16 of its last 17 last regular-season contests there.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

TAMPA BAY (7-3) @ INDIANAPOLIS (6-5), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bucs by 3

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 39 (retractable roof)

The story: This is more about Indianapolis than it is Tampa Bay. The Bucs are virtual locks for the playoffs. But the Colts? Not so much. However, they’re en fuego, with running back Jonathan Taylor shredding defenses in the Colts’ recent …OK, what else … run. They won five of their past six, losing only in overtime to Tennessee. But what happens when Taylor’s not carrying this team? Glad you asked. This may be where we find out. Tampa Bay has the league’s top rush defense, allowing an average of 78.4 yards per game.

Something to consider: The Colts are 6-0 when Taylor runs for 100 yards.

TENNESSEE (8-3) @ NEW ENGLAND (7-4), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Patriots by 7

The weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 40

The story: So now the Titans are without top wide receiver A.J. Brown? Tell me how they manufacture points without him and Derrick Henry. Better yet, tell quarterback Ryan Tannehill. He suffered four interceptions last week in a loss to Houston. If Tennessee can’t beat the woebegone Texans, how do they beat New England at home? They probably don’t. The Patriots are hot, winning their last five and outscoring their last three opponents 94-13. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is a Rookie-of-the-Year candidate. The Pats can run. They can play defense. And they don’t make mistakes. Attention, Buffalo: New England is a legit playoff threat.

Something to consider: Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel is 2-0 vs his former head coach, Bill Belichick.

CLEVELAND (6-5) @ BALTIMORE (7-3), 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: Ravens by 3-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 52

The story: The good news: Cleveland’s Kareem Hunt and Jack Conklin have been cleared to play. The bad: So has Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. The guy’s been an absolute terror vs. Cleveland, running for 100 yards in two of the last three games and throwing three TDs in three of the past four. Jackson struggled in his last start vs. Miami’s Cover-0 defense, but the Browns are among the bottom ten in blitzes. So do they deviate from their scheme? Maybe they should. They’ve lost eight of their last nine vs. the Ravens, and this is their chance to climb back into the division race. They play Baltimore twice in the next three weekends.

Something to consider: Baltimore is an NFL-best 17-2 in home prime-time games in the John Harbaugh era.

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks are made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – Tennessee (+7). Anytime I can get the Titans at +7 I’m taking it (SEASON RECORD: 6-5).

RICK GOSSELIN – Philadelphia (--3-1/2). The arrow is pointing up with the Eagles. Not so the Giants (SEASON RECORD: 6-4-1).

CLARK JUDGE – L.A. Chargers (--2-1/2). Justin Herbert or Teddy Bridgewater? I think you know the answer (SEASON RECORD: 7-4).

THEY SAID IT

“There’s a chance for anything.” – San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo possibly remaining the team’s starter the rest of the year.

“They have the ability to win the game in a lot of different ways. They’re playing great defense. They’re taking care of the football. And they’re not doing things to beat themselves.” – Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel on the New England Patriots.

“He said he is feeling the best he has felt.” – Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski on quarterback Baker Mayfield.

STAT OF THE WEEK

The Patriots allowed zero points over their opponents’ last 19 possessions.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

Jimmy Garoppolo’s average of 9.23 passing yards over the last four weeks is the highest in the NFL.

STAT OF THE WEEK III

In eight games with Derrick Henry, the Titans averaged 147.6 yards rushing per game. In the three games without him, they average 87.6.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

JONATHAN TAYLOR, RB, Indianapolis. He can become the first player in league history to have 100 or more scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in each of nine consecutive games.

JUSTIN HERBERT, QB, L.A. Chargers. With a touchdown pass, he surpasses Derek Carr for the second-most TD passes in his first two seasons. He and Carr have 53 each. Leader Dan Marino had 68.

T.J. WATT, LB, Pittsburgh. He’s aiming for his sixth straight game vs. Cincinnati with a sack.

LAMAR JACKSON, QB, Baltimore. He’s thrown for three TDs in three of his last four starts vs. Cleveland and hasn’t thrown an interception in his last three vs. the Browns.

CARSON WENTZ, QB, Indianapolis. He has no interceptions in eight of his last nine games.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. This is the fourth time since 1970 that every team in one division (in this case, the AFC North) has a winning record entering Week 12.

2. The Tampa Bay-Indianapolis game marks the fifth time since 2000 that the league’s top-ranked rush defense (Tampa Bay) meets its top-ranked running game (Indianapolis) in Week 12 or later. The previous four games were split, 2-2.

3. Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t thrown an interception since Oct. 3, a streak of 173 consecutive pass attempts.

4. Tom Brady is 82-24 in Week 12-17 throughout his career.

5. Cleveland and Baltimore are actually playing consecutive games vs. each other, sandwiched around a bye. It’s the first time in 30 years that has happened (San Diego vs. Seattle).

6. Jalen Hurts has four games with two rushing TDs, tying Cam Newton for the most such games by a quarterback in his first two seasons in the Super Bowl era.

7. Green Bay has allowed 44 points at Lambeau this year, the fewest in its first four home games since 1966 (26).

8. Since Week 8, Philadelphia averages 34.5 PPG.

9. San Francisco has 86 rushing attempts the past two weeks, the 49ers’ most in a two-game span since 1997 (89).

10. Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence hasn't thrown a TD pass in three consecutive starts. He failed to throw one in only two of his 40 games at Clemson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers gets real on threat of Rams star Jalen Ramsey

After facing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t help but be impressed with LA cornerback Jalen Ramsey. In his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers discussed a variety of things–from his toe injury to his Packers teammate AJ Dillon. At one point in the show, the veteran QB also discussed their latest game against the Rams and how Ramsey made life difficult for him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Titans#American Football#Covid#Bucs#Patriots
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf’s punishment for Seahawks ejection vs. Packers revealed

It was an ugly game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. Neither team looked great, but Seattle completely fell apart in the closing minutes of the contest. DK Metcalf became so frustrated, he was ejected from the game for attempting to fight two Packers players, then tried sneaking back onto the field.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s David Bakhtiari News

The Green Bay Packers have managed to rattle off an 8-3 start to the year that has landed them among the top teams in the NFC, all without the help of All-Pro offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. Based on a Tuesday report, it sounds like Aaron Rodgers won’t have to be...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FanSided

Packers could be screwed next season, and not because of Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers cap situation doesn’t look ideal for next season, but it has nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has a potential opt-out after 2022, so it’s quite possible the Packers shop him if he’s still not happy in Green Bay. However, it’s Rodgers’ teammate that could cost the Packers a pretty penny, and they don’t have much of an option but to pay him.
NFL
AOL Corp

Joe Buck opens Rams-Packers game with hilarious dig at Aaron Rodgers

Joe Buck has jokes, everybody. The Fox Sports announcer used the first Green Bay Packers play of Sunday's game to drop a classic line about Aaron Rodgers and his now-infamous vaccination smokescreen. The set-up featured Fox reporter Erin Andrews providing background on Rodgers' fractured toe and how he had received...
NFL
TalkOfFameNetwork

TalkOfFameNetwork

New York City, NY
238
Followers
203
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

TalkOfFame is a FanNation channel covering the pro football Hall of Fame

Comments / 0

Community Policy