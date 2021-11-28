ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questor: worried about inflation? This company’s dividend growth plan is the answer

By Robert Stephens
Telegraph
 5 days ago

The Bank of England’s latest inflation forecasts make for grim reading. They predict that inflation will remain above 4pc throughout the winter before peaking at around 5pc in April. Of course, those forecasts may already be out of date. Inflation reached 4.2pc in October against the Bank’s prediction of...

Telegraph

Questor: here's how our inflation-beating portfolio is faring

This week we present the first full list of holdings of our Wealth Preserver portfolio and, again for the first time, report on the income they have produced – a key weapon in our fight against the corrosive effects of inflation. The portfolio has produced a total return – capital...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Index Funds

If you would like to invest in a financial asset with low operating costs, exposure to the broad market or a market sector and lower taxes, an index fund might be for you. You will find that you can use … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Index Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bank hawk Saunders signals rate hikes might wait for Omicron data

One of the main supporters of raising the Bank of England’s base rate has signalled a softening of his stance.Michael Saunders has been a lone voice to raise rates on the committee that sets them.But in a speech on Friday, he said he will assess the impact the new Covid variant Omicron might have on the economy before December’s vote on the issue.“At present, given the new Omicron Covid variant has only been detected quite recently, there could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence on its possible effects on public health outcomes and hence on the economy,”...
BUSINESS
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Stocks#Dividend#The Bank Of England#Bank#Ftse#Bristol Water
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

BNP Paribas forecasts S&P 500 at 5,100 by year-end 2022

Greg Boutle, U.S. head of equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas, said Tuesday he expects the S&P 500 to reach 5,100 by the end of 2022, up about 11% above its current level of 4,600, despite jitters around the omicron variant. The firm expects corporations to generate profit growth that exceeds current Wall Street consensus expectations. BNP also sees a lower likelihood of corporate tax increases next year. Big picture risks for 2022 such as supply disruptions, higher oil prices and interest rate hikes by the Fed are all "digestible" by the market. BNP chief global economist Luigi Speranza said his central bank policy outlook over the next twelve months differs considerably across potential scenarios for the impact of omicron, but "in the short term we think higher uncertainty favors a more cautious approach" by the Fed and others.
STOCKS
WMDT.com

Consumers worry about inflation persist, despite strong recovery signs

SALISBURY, Md. – Economists are saying that November was the strongest month of recovery since the pandemic began, but that may not be how people are feeling. A national poll of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan has found rising costs on consumer goods like gas, cars, foods, and materials are rising. Even with pay increases, consumers are afraid that price increases won’t be temporary, and could still put them behind when it comes time to pay the bills.
Telegraph

Questor: PRS Reit’s growth in rental income offers shelter from the inflationary storm

Renting has come a long way since Rising Damp. Now you can go online to choose a brand-new home to rent and have everything handled by an agent that aims to develop a reputation for treating its tenants well. You’ll probably find yourself on a new suburban development close to schools and have the flexibility to stay for years or move on after 12 months.
HOUSE RENT
Seekingalpha.com

Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: October 2021 Review

My passive income was up 21.00% year-over-year in October. Another month, another step towards financial freedom. And oh, what a wonderful month October was. With talk of rising inflation filling the financial headlines, I took solace in my portfolio’s performance during October...my passive income stream increased by 21.00% year-over-year. No,...
MARKETS
The Independent

Service sector growth cools slightly as business optimism hits year-low

Growth in the UK’s services sector eased slightly in November and industry sentiment dropped to a 12-month low amid ongoing staff shortages and supply chain pressure, according to new figures.However, the statistics also showed that the industry has continued its recovery, with firms reporting the fastest rise in new business for the past five months.The closely-watched IHS Markit CIPS UK Services PMI survey recorded a reading of 58.5 last month, dipping from 59.1 in October.A score above 50 is considered to show growth.Surveyed companies said consumer spending has not yet been affected by inflationary pressures or concerns over recent supply...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Businesses ramp up stockpiling as supply chain crisis continues

British businesses have been stockpiling goods and materials at the highest rate since February, according to official figures. More than one in 20 firms are now building up their stores, according to survey responses gathered from 15-28 November by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This rate of 6 per cent was the highest recorded since stockpiling data was first gathered in February 2021. The increase comes amid a global supply chain crisis which has been heightened by increased red tape for companies who source products and inputs from the EU and an acute shortage of lorry drivers. The data...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Nearly half of Americans say inflation has caused them ‘financial hardship’ and how the omicron variant could affect mortgage rates

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Nearly half of Americans say inflation has caused them ‘financial hardship’. As Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says it’s time to retire the word ‘transitory,’ a new Gallup poll gives insight into the effects of rising prices. Read More Debt collectors can DM, email and text you about unpaid bills. Here’s what you need to know.
BUSINESS

