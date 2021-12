To the Editor: The Old Man of the Mountain would weep over U.S. Rep Annie Kuster’s proposal to establish a national vaccination database and destroy the privacy of a formerly free people. Instead, the honorable congresswoman should work to reduce the strangulating impact of big federal government that destroys our individual liberty and prosperity. Rep. Kuster can start with the federal gas tax, which was originally enacted as a temporary federal tax to shore up the country’s finances during the Great Depression. New Hampshire should keep all gas taxes and not send a single penny to the federal government. It can use its taxes to fix its own bridges in our state. Instead of being reduced to a simpering lot as we appear for a photo opportunity in Woodstock to beg for money from a doddering old man like Joe Biden to fix our bridges, we can proudly show the nation that with the gas taxes we pay in our state that we can fix our bridges better and more efficiently than the federal government.

