Dr. Mehmet Oz is leaving television to join the world of politics. The cardiothoracic surgeon and long-time TV personality will run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, which will be up for grabs in 2022 when Sen. Pat Toomey retires. Oz will run as a Republican candidate, joining a crowded field of candidates. Oz announced his candidacy on his website Tuesday afternoon, writing “today, America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life… I’m running for U.S. Senate to reignite our divine spark, bravely fight for freedom, and will tell it...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO