No. 6 Notre Dame stomps Stanford in final Playoff audition

By Field Level Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame did its part to remain in the College Football Playoff discussion Saturday night as Jack Coan threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns to lead the sixth-ranked Fighting Irish past host Stanford 45-14 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Notre Dame's seventh straight win, all against...

Matchups: Notre Dame Streaking Toward Regular Season Finale at Stanford

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish seek to close out the 2021 regular season with their seventh straight win as they hit the road to face the struggling Stanford Cardinal. The Irish were able to improve their playoff consideration, thanks to blowout losses for Michigan State and Oregon. However, they still need other schools to lose in order to obtain one of the playoff berths.
WATCH: Coan to Takacs for the score; Notre Dame 14 Stanford 0

After another Stanford punt, Notre Dame started from its own 31-yard line. Jack Coan hit Lorenzo Styles for 7 yards. Kyren Williams then rushed for 14 yards and a first down. On 1st and 10 from the Stanford 48, Jack Coan was sacked for a loss of 9 yards. The Irish were trying to run a fake reverse, but didn’t have any time. On 2nd and 19, Coan threw short toward Kyren Williams, but he couldn’t haul it in. On 3rd and 19, Coan checked down to Williams, who picked up 15 yards to bring up 4th and manageable. On 4th and 4, Coan connected with Kevin Austin for 8 yards and a first down. On 1st and 10 from the Stanford 34, Coan found Mayer for 15 yards to the Stanford 19. That brought the end of the first quarter. On 1st and 10 to start the 2nd quarter, Coan hit Braden Lenzy for a gain of 15 yards to the Stanford 4-yard line. After a penalty, the ball was spotted at the 2-yard line. On 1st and goal for the Irish, Coan hit tight end George Takacs for the score. It was his first touchdown since his freshman year back in 2019.
QUICK RECAP: Notre Dame dominates Stanford on the farm, 45-14

Notre Dame finally gave up a touchdown on Saturday night, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Stanford cardinal to make it a game, and the Irish chopped the trees down, 45-14. For all intents and purposes, the game was over before halftime. Notre Dame’s defense was suffocating for most...
Notre Dame Football VS Stanford: Analytics Preview

Notre Dame looks to close out an 11-1 season tomorrow night as they take on a Stanford Cardinal team that has taken a tumble the last few years. Coming into the game at 3-8 and 11-18 since 2019, this is more of a rivalry game by definition and history than it is by its current state. Regardless, we will take a deep dive into the numbers and see if we can find a reason to be worried about a potential upset tomorrow night.
Notre Dame Easily Handles Stanford, Post-Season Fate Unknown

Palo Alto, Calif. — More methodical than last week’s 55-0 evisceration of Georgia Tech but effective nonetheless, Notre Dame moved to 11-1 to conclude its regular season with a 45-14 victory over struggling Stanford on The Farm Saturday night. Now they’ll await the results of at least three, perhaps four...
Notre Dame football dominates Stanford: Rapid Reactions in Week 13

The Notre Dame football team went on the road and dominated the Stanford Cardinal, and here are some rapid reactions from the blowout victory. The Notre Dame football team capped off their 2021 regular season with another dominant performance, obliterating the Stanford Cardinal on the road. The win moved their record to 11-1 in 2021 and based on how they have played in recent weeks, they have to be a legitimate contender for a College Football Playoff berth.
Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
Luke Fickell Landed A Big Commitment At Cincinnati Today

College football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what coach Luke Fickell is building in Cincinnati. On Tuesday, Fickell and his staff landed a big commitment out of the class of 2023 in linebacker Trevor Carter. Carter is ranked in the ESPN 300. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren,...
Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell on Notre Dame vacancy: 'There is no speculation'

Luke Fickell isn't focused on the head coaching vacancy at Notre Dame. Not yet at least. The University of Cincinnati football coach, who has been linked to the Fighting Irish job since Brian Kelly left South Bend to take over the LSU program, said Tuesday his only focus is on Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston at Nippert Stadium.
Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
