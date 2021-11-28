Wizards at Mavericks final score: Washington beats Dallas, 120-114 in closely fought game

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans’ shooting performances over his last five games can be summarized as follows:. 2-from-10 from the field in 21 minutes. Bertans is shooting 3-for-25 from deep in this stretch, exactly 12 percent from deep. For the season, his offensive rating is at 95 (team at 106.8), while his defensive rating is at 111 (team at 106.1). His BPM score is at team low -6.5 with only B&RC favorites Aaron Holiday (-4.3) and Raul Neto (-5.0) making a run for his money. Here is the data for the rest of the Wizards. (The data was pulled before the Wizards win at Dallas: after that game Bertans slid to -7.7 while Holiday and Neto slightly improved to -4.2 and -4.3.)
