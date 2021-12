Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his fullbacks were key to victory over Leicester City. Chelsea won 3-0 with goals from Toni Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic. On his fullbacks, Tuchel said: "We understand better and better – the whole team and me included – where we can take risks, where we can change our positions, adapt our positions. We don't go fully overconfident or do crazy stuff, but we have a wild momentum and freedom in our offensive movements.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO