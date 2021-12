STILLWATER, Okla. — The biggest game of the season for Oklahoma State football has arrived. The Cowboys host rival Oklahoma in a Bedlam showdown under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday night. The stakes are always high in a rivalry game, but the Pokes are trying to keep their hopes at the College Football Playoff alive, while the Sooners are trying to secure their spot in the Big 12 title game next week. Oklahoma State already clinched its spot.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO