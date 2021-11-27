ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Ben Simmons works out individually at the arena before Sixers game

By Ky Carlin
 5 days ago
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Philadelphia 76ers played a wild double-overtime game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday in what featured a dominant game from Joel Embiid, a wild tip-in by Andre Drummond, and clutch shots by Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell.

It was a back-and-forth affair that saw the Sixers take a tough 121-120 double-overtime loss. The loss drops the team to 10-10 as they continue to work things out on the floor amid a lot of adversity.

One of those topics of adversity happens to be Ben Simmons who is still not with the team as he continues to work on his mental health. He has technically returned to the team, but he has yet to play, and he is seeing a professional to help him mentally.

However, Simmons was seen working out individually at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday before their matchup with the Timberwolves. It looks like the video was leaked, but it is interesting nonetheless.

This does not mean that a Simmons return is on the horizon, but it could be a good sign that he is back there and working out. The Sixers want him back out on the floor as they continue to try and find a trade partner for him.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

