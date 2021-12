Former Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalie Frederik Andersen is having a career year. Now backstopping one of the NHL’s best teams, the Carolina Hurricanes, he is at or near the top of every netminder category in the NHL. The Big Dane was just named the first star after Carolina snapped the Anaheim Ducks eight-game winning streak. He is in the early discussions for the Vezina, and he is even smiling and sharing a few laughs with the media. Yes, Andersen has rebounded quite nicely after being dumped by Toronto. He is showing his old team they made a mistake giving up on him.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO