Deutsche Hospitality is continuing to expand in its core German, Austrian and Swiss markets. IntercityHotel will make its brand debut in Switzerland when the first IntercityHotel to be launched in the country opens its doors on 1 December 2021 as the group extends its European presence still further. IntercityHotels are very much characterised by their central location, and Switzerland will be no exception in this regard. The new hotel is situated in the municipality of Rümlang, from where Zurich International Airport can be accessed in only ten minutes. The city centre is also just 15 minutes away. The project developer is Necron AG.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO