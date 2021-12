BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even though he’s out for the year, Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley said he’s doing what he can to support his teammates as they enter Week 13 holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC. “I still want to be a good leader for them,” the former All-Pro said during a Tuesday appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “I want to help as much as I can for those guys.” In October, Stanley underwent season-ending ankle surgery, almost a full year after an injury to the same ankle took him out for the remainder of 2020. The first...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO