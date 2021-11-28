ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signs that the Enterprise is Nearing the End of it's Warranty

-- Impulse engines stall when used in reverse. -- Digital speedometer on helm console stuck at "88". -- Shields fail to work on alternate Fridays. -- Rust problem in engineering causes support failure: one corner of warp coil now help up by phone book. -- Computer fails to process...

Wear and Tear Warranty

This article has the basics on wear and tear for car warranties, including reviews for the best wear and tear coverage, and how to calculate wear and tear. We reviewed every major warranty company for coverage, affordability and more. Here are our recommendations. Endurance. Best Provider. Our first choice for...
Best Exclusionary Extended Warranty

With coverage that is closest to an OEM warranty for new vehicles, CarShield Diamond plan is comparable to a factory limited warranty. The contract for this plan is exclusionary, meaning it only lists parts that aren’t covered in the contract. Thus most components and systems for your car are covered with this plan, except for the small list of excluded parts that are listed in the contract. As the most comprehensive plan offered by CarShield, the CarShield Diamond plan covers more parts than any other plan provided by the company. Along with protection for the drivetrain, powertrain system, and drive axle, this plan is deigned to provide the most complete coverage available, meaning everything from starter problems, transmission failures, and fuel pump breakdowns are covered in this plan. This plan covers everything that’s in the Platinum Plan (one tier lower), with the addition of the wiring harness.
Is A Car Warranty Transferable?

This article covers whether or not you can transfer a manufacturer or extended warranty, how to transfer a used car warranty, and more. Owning a car is something everyone dreams about, whether it’s new or used. But the challenge comes with maintaining the car because, after some time, their parts are bare minimum and most expensive if it needs replacement. If you need to avoid spending money, it’s essential to have a car warranty to ensure you rest accessible.
Benefits Of A Car Warranty

This article covers the benefits of a car warranty, focusing on the financial, auto maintenance, and psychological factors of extended warranty benefits. A car warranty is a binding contract between you and the manufacturer of your car. It is an agreement that covers the expense of replacing or repairing damaged components of your car. The automaker promises that all parts in your car are in proper working order. Car warranties differ by company, so it is important to understand what is covered and not covered under any car warranty.
Barbara Walters
Warranty On Leased Vehicles

This article covers the basic on leased vehicle warranties, including the basics of lease vehicle coverage and extended warranties for leased cars. Leasing a car is now more popular with many car buyers now opting to lease their car for longer periods. The number of lessees who’ve opted to extending their lease for the longterm lease has risen by 18 percent.
Corrosion Warranty

This corrosion warranty guide covers the basics on corrosion perforation warranties, including rust warranty coverage, corrosion warranty options and more. No matter how best we try to protect our cars, certain elements are inevitable. Similarly, you may drive with utmost care and even service your vehicle to ensure the powertrain works as required. Still, there are some other things you won’t handle.
How To Sell Extended Warranties On Cars

This guide provides the basics on how to sell a warranty to a customer, including extended warranty sales pitches, auto warranty rebuttals and more. Having the ability to sell extended car warranties is a lucrative skill. It’s Not Just an Upsell. One of the best ways to get your customers...
AA Auto Protection Warranty Reviews

Is an AA extended car warranty worth it? This review has all the details about Advanced Auto Protection, including AA used warranty cost, features, and more. The Detroit Bureau brings our auto knowledge and car care recommendations to those interested in protecting and maintaining new or used vehicles. AA Auto Protection experts have more than 15 years of industry expertise. Their comprehensive extended coverage is customizable and renewable.
Finances on Four: Buying a Home Warranty

The housing market is starting to mellow out… just a little. This year, many homeowners took advantage of selling off their properties due to the unexpected increase in real estate, leaving many homebuyers scrounging to find a place to live. Some waved the recommended home inspection just to rise to the top of the buyer’s list, but now, they’re in hot water…
OilPrice.com

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Amid a veritable race among carmakers to become fully electric before everyone else, the chief executive of Stellantis has warned that this race could end in tears. In an interview with Reuters this week, Carlos Tavares said the pressure on carmakers to move to an all-electric output would put under threat jobs and the quality of the vehicles they manufacture.
CBS Chicago

Suburban Family Still In Shock After They Hired Home Improvement Contractor Via HomeAdvisor, Only For The Contractor To Smash Up Their Property

FOREST PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A suburban backyard was left in tatters with the garage and furniture hacked apart – and you won’t believe who was responsible. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported, Jonathan Moody does not need video to remind him of May 15 – but there is video of what happened. “What are you doing?” his wife is heard yelling in horror as a man smashes the windows and siding on their garage – with their patio furniture already lying wrecked behind the man. “It brings up just a lot of the trauma of that day,” Moody said. He can’t forget it,...
Real Estate Matters: Some open permits are easier to close out than others

Q: I saw your recent article about making sure that renovations were done with permits and was reminded of our situation a few years ago. My buyer was a real estate agent, and she checked with the county and found that I had not closed or finalized two building permits for a small addition I built. There was also some sort of open item for a fence installation as well.
1987 Porsche 959 Boasts Crazy Performance For A New Owner

This crazy Porsche vehicle is a race-inspired rear-engine stallion. Porsche is one of those insanely iconic car companies whose main objective has always been providing their customers with a fun, fast, high-performance driving experience. They've managed to pull this off quite well by creating cars that have a heavy focus on high horsepower, excellent handling, and an exterior style that couldn't be beaten. In particular, the 911, 924, and 956 have all been heralded as some of the German car manufacturer's most popular models due to their unique style and remarkable performance threshold. Of course, who could forget the iconic Porsche headlights that give these cars an exciting style? Even slant-nose models are instantly recognizable as Porsche for their front fascia and design language.
Here's why electric bills will go up next year

BERLIN, Conn. — Eversource reminded customers Tuesday that in a month from now, the electric bill will be increasing by 21% on Jan. 1. The reminder was sent via email to customers. “Our suppliers - the generators. They are charging more for the natural gas they need and they are...
This Tesla Model 3.5 Design Could Be A Global Top Seller

Thanks to CGI creator Sugar Chow, who's known as sugardesign_1 on social media, we have an incredible rendering of a Tesla Model 3 wagon, or perhaps you want to call it a Shooting Brake or a crossover of sorts. The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling EV of all time,...
Tesla, Electric SUVs See Disappointing Reviews From Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports ranked Tesla Inc NASDAQ: TSLA) next to last for reliability among 28 automakers. Tesla vehicles and electric SUVs from competitors are among the least reliable models sold in the United States, according to Consumer Reports. "Electric SUVs as a vehicle category is the absolute bottom in terms of...
How to Clean Stainless Steel Appliances So They Sparkle

Stainless steel appliances are a popular option for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen. For starters, those gorgeous reflective surfaces catapult your room from ordinary to refined. Plus, stainless steel appliances go with every decor choice, from bold colors to retro finishes. No matter how many makeovers your kitchen may get over the years, these glimmering silver appliances will always fit right in—provided you know how to clean stainless steel.
