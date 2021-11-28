Signs that the Enterprise is Nearing the End of it's Warranty

With coverage that is closest to an OEM warranty for new vehicles, CarShield Diamond plan is comparable to a factory limited warranty. The contract for this plan is exclusionary, meaning it only lists parts that aren’t covered in the contract. Thus most components and systems for your car are covered with this plan, except for the small list of excluded parts that are listed in the contract. As the most comprehensive plan offered by CarShield, the CarShield Diamond plan covers more parts than any other plan provided by the company. Along with protection for the drivetrain, powertrain system, and drive axle, this plan is deigned to provide the most complete coverage available, meaning everything from starter problems, transmission failures, and fuel pump breakdowns are covered in this plan. This plan covers everything that’s in the Platinum Plan (one tier lower), with the addition of the wiring harness.

