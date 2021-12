I first arrived in Bakersfield in 1967, from Los Angeles, hired to teach social studies at a local high school. Growing up in Los Angeles, my earliest recollection of the city was seeing, from the back of our family 1955 Ford station wagon, the Bakersfield sign stretching over Union Avenue, next to the Bakersfield Inn. Upon arriving in 1967, I crossed over the Chester Avenue Bridge and noticed a sign that read “No jumping from the bridge.” Looking down, all I saw was a riverbed, no water. I then asked my students if the sign was a joke. Did they have to be reminded that water was missing? They then laughed (sadly) at the idea that a river without water was all that they remembered.

