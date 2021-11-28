Racehorse trainer Mark Johnston: 'I sold three horses for £1.3m'

Today I am taking you to the Sommières region of France where this gorgeous 20 room, 8 bedroom and 8 bathroom castle on over 7 acres is for sale (by Christie’s). Splendid Venetian, neo-Gothic and Renaissance style castle entirely restored by a decorator of approximately 800m2 plus 250m2 of fitted out annexes, near AUBAIS in the Gard. Beautiful reception rooms, each room has its private bathroom. Located between Nîmes and Montpellier, in a 3HA park with olive grove, fountains, ponds, beautiful French garden, swimming pool, large workshop, cellar and chapel. Lots of charm. The castle is listed as a historical monument. The renovation is carried out with great care by craftsmen and artists. (Woodwork, floor tiles, paintings, etc.). The castle is sold fully furnished. You will be conquered by the charm and the authentic atmosphere.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO