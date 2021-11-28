ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racehorse trainer Mark Johnston: 'I sold three horses for £1.3m'

By John Wright
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Johnston, 62, is a racehorse trainer who found fame in 2009 when he became the first Flat trainer to produce more than 200 winners in a season. He has since repeated this feat eight times, having trained more than 100 British winners for 28 consecutive seasons, totalling some 4,600 wins....

Comments / 1

