Review: 2018 Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

Everyone should have a bottle of limoncello in the house, because you simply never know when you’re going to need it — either as a digestif or for the random recipe. Luxardo’s Limoncello is a fairly middle of the road expression of the classic Italian liqueur, a light but hazy yellow in color. The nose is bright with fresh lemon zest and juice notes, while the palate folds in ample sweetness — slightly honeyed at times — and just a touch of green parsley and mint to give it some nuance. Clean and not overly sweet as it finishes, the liqueur ultimately comes across as pleasant, innocuous, and easygoing — and quite a few steps back in intensity from more interesting, artisanal bottlings I’ve encountered in my career.
