Review: 2018 Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

The coffee connoisseurs at La Colombe have come up with their own variation of the newly popular espresso martini that combines their cold brew concentrate with stone fruit and citrus flavors. The concentrate is very strong and when used for making cold brew it is diluted to use one part concentrate with eight parts water. For this recipe, you'll half the amount of water you would use if serving straight over ice for a stronger brew that will blend with the liquor. Making an espresso martini is super simple, making it an easy cocktail to sip on at home. Just shake all of the ingredients over ice and strain it into a glass. This recipe calls for swirling some orange vodka in the glass to add a subtle citrus note prior to straining in your coffee mixture.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO