Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Roundup for Nov. 27, 2021

By Matt McClain
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KIPJ_0d8LX13B00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria Notre Dame, Normal Community, Peoria Christian and Eureka are among the winners in boys basketball Saturday, while the Morton girls win their annual Thanksigiving Tournament.

The high school wrestling season got off to a fast start at the 16-team Illini Bluffs tournament. Normal West took first place as a team, while Illini Bluffs finished in second.

Enjoy the highlights!

